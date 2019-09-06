Dean Unglert Heads Back To Paradise To Get Caelynn Miller-Keyes Back After Dumping Her On Her Birthday

Dean Unglert makes an unexpected reappearance in paradise.

There was a surprise visitor on last night’s episode of Bachelor in Paradise. Dean Unglert, who was on the show earlier this year, made a shocking reappearance. During his stint on the reality dating show earlier this summer, Unglert connected with Caeylnn Miller-Keyes. Despite Miller-Keyes being all in and seeing a future with him, Unglert explained that he’s not the relationship type and was unable to commit. Eventually, after giving Miller-Keyes a rose so that she could continue on the show, he dumped her and sent himself home, according to People. To worsen the blow, the breakup occurred on Miller-Keyes birthday.

Miller-Keyes was crushed by his unexpected exit, but only for about half an episode. As soon as Connor Saeli from Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette appeared in paradise, she was perfectly content to throw herself into a relationship with him.

“I came here for a relationship, and finally, I feel good. Connor and I are exploring what we have, and I’m happy. I deserve this after the hell that I’ve been through,” she said prior to Unglert’s arrival in paradise.

But when Unglert walked onto the beach once again, all of that changed. Without his signature mustache, Unglert was determined to convince Miller-Keyes to forgive him and give their connection a second chance. He explained that though he made a decision that he thought was best for her, he should have given her more say in the matter.

“When I left, I made a decision that I thought was best for you, but it wasn’t really fair of me to make that decision. Then I flew back to San Diego, and the entire flight back I literally could not stop thinking about you. I rented a car and drove to the Grand Canyon, and as I was there I thought about how badly I wished that you were there with me.”

In addition, while Unglert admitted he’s not the relationship type, he was willing to try with Miller-Keyes. She was shocked and confused, given the fact that she had already recovered from their tough breakup and found happiness with Saeli. The episode ends with her crying on the beach, not yet reaching a decision about how to move forward.

As for the rest of the couples in paradise, Kristina Schulman and Blake Horstmann made the surprising decision to try to work things out despite their difficult past. In addition, Tayshia Adams decided to continue to pursue her relationship with John Paul Jones.