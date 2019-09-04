Tracee Ellis Ross Flaunts Incredible Legs On ‘Good Morning America’

Actress Tracee Ellis Ross has been captivating audiences for decades now thanks to her roles on television. She has earned many new fans based on her leading role on the show Black-ish, and before that came to television screens for nearly a decade as goofy lawyer Joan Clayton on Girlfriends.

Ross recently stunned her 6.8 million Instagram followers by sharing a gorgeous shot of herself during a visit to Good Morning America. For her early morning appearance, Ross wore an oversized suit dress that left her legs on display. While the top of the garment covered up her curvaceous physique, the bottom allowed her toned legs to be the focus of her look. She elongated her legs further by adding a pair of stiletto heels, and had a chic black bag on the seat beside her to complete the look.

Ross kept her makeup natural, although a pop of highlighter drew attention to her stunning bone structure, and left her hair in natural curls as well. The latter is important, given the new venture that she has added to her repertoire. The actress recently launched a hair care brand called Pattern by Tracee Ellis Ross.

The company’s Instagram bio states that the brand is intended to “fulfill the unmet beauty needs of the curly, coily & tight-textured hair community.”

There are still a few days before fans can get their hands on the products, as the line officially launches on September 9, but Ross has already been promoting it by sharing a sizzling hot selfie of herself wearing nothing at all except her natural hair.

Her followers absolutely loved the glimpse behind the scenes of her appearance on the show, and the post racked up over 13,000 likes in less than half an hour, including a like from singer Kelly Rowland. Many of her fans quickly took to the comments section to compliment Ross, and let her know they were watching her on the show.

“Late to work just to watch this,” one fan said.

“So happy for you and this moment. You are manifesting your dreams!” another fan said.

Another follower simply told Ross “YOU BETTA WERK.”

Ross has earned a reputation in the industry as a bit of a fashionista. The actress is completely fearless when it comes to her style choices, and isn’t afraid to make a style statement on the red carpet. While some actresses may have certain designers, silhouettes or even colors that they gravitate towards time and time again, Ross is a wild card.