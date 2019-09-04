Tiffany Trump Slays In Floral Blue Dress As She Celebrates ‘Last First Day’ Of Law School

President Donald Trump’s daughter Tiffany is ready to rock her last year of law school. Tiffany’s name has been in the news quite a bit recently due to comments her father has allegedly made about her in the past. However, she doesn’t appear to be letting any of that drama drag her down as she tackles this final year at Georgetown.

Tuesday evening, Tiffany posted a photo on her Instagram page commemorating the big event. She wore a gorgeous blue floral dress that looked fabulous on her as she posed in front of a Georgetown University Law Center sign. The dress cinched at the waist with a tie belt and had a high slit in the front that allowed the first daughter to show off a bit of leg.

Tiffany had a large bag slung over her shoulder and she wore a few bracelets and casual blue sandals to complete the look. Trump wore her long, blonde hair straight with a side part and the president’s daughter looked confident and ready to rock her last year of law school.

Trump’s post comes just days after she was dragged into a bit of drama connected to her father. As The Inquisitr detailed, the president’s personal assistant was fired last week after sharing comments with reporters that reflected poorly on Trump.

The president’s former personal assistant Madeleine Westerhout reportedly told a group of reporters off-the-record that Trump avoided being photographed with Tiffany because he felt she was overweight. Westerhout also apparently bragged about having a better relationship with the president than his younger daughter did and she claimed that he wouldn’t be able to pick Tiffany out of a crowd.

Tiffany has not commented on the reports directly. Instead, she appears to be doing her best to live her own life and embrace the positive moments playing out in her world. Now, that includes throwing herself back into her studies at Georgetown.

President Trump’s younger daughter has 1 million followers on Instagram and they were quick to lend their support after Tiffany shared this latest post. More than 36,000 people liked the photograph within the first nine hours it was live on her Instagram page and more than 1,100 added comments too.

There were some comments that noted the recent drama or pointedly criticized the president. However, it would appear that most of the notes were supportive ones, telling Tiffany that she looked beautiful and would crush this last year at Georgetown.

If the comments allegedly made by President Trump have bothered her, she certainly isn’t letting it show. Tiffany Trump looked radiant, confident, and bold as she threw herself back into her studies at Georgetown and those who support her will be anxious to see more posts just like this one.