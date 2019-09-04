Dog The Bounty Hunter Duane Chapman Talks About Dating After Beth’s Death, Being ‘So Lonely’

'I try not to be alone,' he said.

Duane “Dog The Bounty Hunter” Chapman says that the hardest times for him since the death of his beloved wife, Beth, are when he’s alone, Yahoo Entertainment reports. That’s why he tries to avoid being alone whenever possible.

Duane sat down with Entertainment Tonight‘s Kevin Frazier for an interview that aired on Tuesday night, and the Dog’s Most Wanted star made it clear that he’s still grieving from the death of his wife two months ago.

“It’s really hard alone, because as soon as you get alone, bam, it hits you. So, I try not to be alone,” he said.

To that effect, his adult children, as well as his team on the bounty-hunting crew, try to look out for him. He admitted that he and his team deal with an uncomfortable Catch-22: sometimes he has to be alone, but the pain hurts the most when he’s by himself.

It’s become a familiar theme of late — Duane talking to interviewers about the pain of being made a widower after his wife lost her battle to cancer at the age of 51. He’s been making the rounds of the interview circuit, promoting Dog’s Most Wanted, which debuts on the WGN America network on Wednesday, but of course, the topic of Beth’s death can’t be avoided.

As reported earlier this week by The Inquisitr, Duane expressed essentially the same thing to a TMZ interviewer, saying that every day is a challenge. Similarly, last week, as reported at the time by The Inqusitir, he told Us Weekly that he would never marry again.

JUST IN: Reality star Beth Chapman, wife of Duane Chapman, also known as Dog the Bounty Hunter, has "hiked the stairway to heaven," Chapman says on Twitter: "We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side." She had been in a medically induced coma.https://t.co/kdrUxk2XiK pic.twitter.com/nobTsZA2cS — NBC News (@NBCNews) June 26, 2019

Indeed, the subject of Duane ever being in another romantic relationship with a woman again came up in Tuesday’s interview. He repeated that he’ll never marry again, but he didn’t rule out dating. In fact, he said he’s been having a bit of fun with the paparazzi by pretending to hit on women.

Loading...

“I walk by all these girls… I said, ‘Hey, Mama, I’ll make you famous.’ They’re not really my girlfriends. I’m not saying I’m not gonna have one, ’cause I will, [but] I’m not gonna get married.”

Meanwhile, Duane talked up his upcoming show, which debuts on Wednesday evening. He said that he’s prepared to see his beloved Beth on the screen, working with him and his team of bounty hunters to track down wanted criminals. He said he has his box of Kleenex handy.

Dog’s Most Wanted airs Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on WGN America.