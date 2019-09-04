Jordyn Woods’ String Swimsuit Is So Outrageously Tiny, It’s Kind Of Worth A Look

Jordyn Woods appears to be channeling her inner “Hot Girl Summer” – if anyone gets to use that phrase, it’s the girl who’s been hanging out with the woman who penned it. Jordyn Woods and Megan Thee Stallion seem to have struck up quite the friendship, with two high-profile social media appearances this summer seeing the 21-year-old model join forces with the 24-year-old rapper.

In fact, the swimsuit that Jordyn has appeared in today is the same one she donned with Stallion. As The Inquisitr reported in mid-August, the two took to Instagram on a sports court, with Jordyn rocking a multi-colored and barely-there string swimsuit that seemed about as tiny as they come. The model and former best friend to Kylie Jenner has given the look another go, although today’s appearance was a solo one, with the outdoor setting replaced by some indoor selfie action.

Something about today’s update is having an effect on Instagram.

“Ok let me make my way to the gym,” a fan wrote with over 211 others agreeing.

“Can we just take a moment of silence to appreciate how beautiful and inspirational this woman is?” another wrote with over 178 users upvoting the comment.

“You won 2019,” another fan wrote.

Of course, many comments came in taking stabs at the Kardashian-Jenner clan that Woods used to hang out with, but comments also came in with puns made on Stallion’s newly-released track.

“REAL HOT GIRL,” a fan wrote with a direct lyrics quote.

Given that the SECNDNTURE founder now has an athleisurewear line to her name – and the grueling workouts to back up the concept – responses also came in over Jordyn’s fit body.

“This is what hard work and sacrifice in the gym gets you…eating healthy…and living stress free…she is totally natural from head to toe,” a fan wrote before telling Woods to turn a blind eye to any “hate.”

Loading...

Indeed, the workouts from this girl are something else. Jordyn regularly takes to her Instagram stories straight from the gym, with the sweat sessions doubling up as great promo for her popular brand.

SECNDNTURE seems to bring a little something different to a market that is already saturated. Woods is, after all, not the only celebrity to have a sportswear brand to her name. Singer Carrie Underwood is CEO of Calia by Carrie, with Khloe Kardashian’s Good American line also retailing gym apparel. SECNDNTURE has made headlines for its inclusive promos: with images and videos that have included individuals in a wheelchair and one on crutches, fans have really felt that Jordyn is designing clothing that truly can be worn by everyone.

Jordyn’s update today proved popular, racking up over 498,000 views in four hours, plus over 225,000 likes.