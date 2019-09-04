Fergie Shows Some Skin In Tiny Black Shorts As Fans Question The Look

Fergie stepped out in Los Angeles this week looking chic and stylish in an all-black ensemble. The Daily Mail reports that the singer appeared to be on a shopping spree as she showed some skin in a pair of tiny shorts.

Fergie was photographed by the paparazzi as she rocked a black Burberry short-sleeved T-shirt and a pair of matching short shorts. The outfit offered fans a peek at the singer’s long, lean legs and put her curves on full display.

The former member of the Black Eyed Peas had her long, sandy blonde hair down and styled in loose waves that fell down her shoulders and across her back. She covered the top of her mane up with a black hat and accessorized the look with multiple chains around her neck, rings on her fingers, a pair of dark sunglasses, and some slip-on shoes.

Fergie also wore a full face of makeup in the snaps, which included darkened eyebrows, a bronzed glow, and light pink gloss on her lips. She added a shimmering highlighter and pink blush on her cheeks to complete her glam look. She also carried a shopping bag in her hand, and a purse over her shoulder.

However, it seemed the the outlet’s readers were split in their thoughts on the singer and her fashion choices.

“Fergalicious,” one fan wrote in the comment section of the post.

“Love her,” another reader commented.

“When is her due date?” a critic stated, seemingly hinting that the singer looked pregnant in the photos.

Meanwhile, another reader commented that the singer looked Photoshopped in one of the pictures used in the article.

According to People Magazine, Fergie and her estranged husband, actor Josh Duhamel, are currently going through a divorce. However, their divorce could be thrown out if they don’t file the appropriate paperwork soon.

The report suggests that the divorce could be dismissed if the singer and the actor don’t file court documents before their hearing on October 16. The pair announced their split nearly four years ago, and Fergie filed for divorce two years after that. The pair share one son together.

“With absolute love and respect we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year. To give our family the best opportunity to adjust, we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public. We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family,” Fergie and Josh said in a statement at the time of their split.