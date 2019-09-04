‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Gabi Ripped Apart For Abandoning Julie

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Wednesday, September 4 reveal that there will be some heartbreak in Salem as everyone begins to learn the bad news about Julie Williams (Susan Seaforth Hayes). Celebrating The Soaps reports that there will be a lot of bad feelings going around, and Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) will be at the center of much of them.

During the mid-week episode, fans will see Doug Williams (Bill Hayes) and his daughter Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) be given some bad news about Julie’s condition by Dr. Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans). It seems that Julie could be in need of a heart transplant, and that things are dire in her situation.

Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) and his girlfriend Lani Price (Sal Stowers) will also be given the news. Eli will likely be beside himself when he learns of his grandmother’s condition, and when Lani finds out that Gabi left Julie in the park instead of getting her some medical attention she’ll be furious.

Lani will immediately confront Gabi, whom she has a personal history of bad blood with. She’ll rip Gabi apart for doing such a terrible thing to Julie, even though Gabi and Julie have been enemies for years.

Of course, Gabi believed that Julie was faking the heart attack to make a dramatic scene, and her decision not to call for help nearly cost Julie her life.

Meanwhile, Doug and his granddaughter, Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal), will be glued to Julie’s bedside as they pray for a miracle to save her life. Doug and Julie’s romance spans decades on the soap, and it should make for an emotional storyline as the couple deal with Julie’s health issues.

Elsewhere, fans will watch as Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) continues his search for Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker). His search has already led him to Chicago, where he found Vivian Alamain (Robin Strasser). He was also hot on the heels of Dr. Rolf (William Utay), but had just missed him.

On Wednesday, Eric and Vivian will find themselves in some serious danger. The unlikely duo will have to figure something out, but they could be receiving backup. Vivian’s son, Stefan DiMera (Brandon Barash), ordered Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) to head to Chicago and pick up Vivian, and he just may arrive at the perfect time to help Eric and save the pair from Kristen’s henchmen.

Fans can see more by watching Days of Our Lives weekday afternoons on NBC.