Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Scott Sizzles In Thigh Skimming T-Shirt

Hailie Scott, the daughter of Eminem, has recently been on a selfie binge, showing off exercise outfits, denim bombers, and her humor with a “property of nobody” white tank on Instagram. However, she just stunned fans with a surprisingly sultry post, in which she wore a white T-shirt with little underneath.

Though Hailie first rose to fame as the daughter of rap superstar Eminem, and has been featured on many of his songs, the Michigan State University grad has been working hard to up her influencer credentials. She currently boasts over 1.7 million followers on the social media site, where she posts under the handle Hailie Jade.

Her latest post shows why her follower count keeps growing. In the picture, Hailie sits on an ottoman while wearing a simple, white oversized T-shirt that she boasts in the caption contains “pockets.”

The shirt skims the top of her thighs, which are fantastically toned thanks to Hailie’s numerous gym sessions documented in various posts.

Though the smallest hint of mini black shorts can be seen, the picture gives the impression that she has little underneath the T-shirt. Hailie accessorized the look with two layered gold necklaces, matching gold statement earrings, and a number of stacked gold chain bracelets. Her hair is slicked back, and she wears a brown smokey eye to add to the sultriness of the shot. Completing the look is a black purse she holds in her hand.

The update soon earned nearly 100,000 likes and just shy of 1,000 comments within 12 hours. Many of them gushed about the beauty of the 23-year-old.

“I LOVE it when [you] take mirror selfies… you look so good,” gushed a fan with a pink heart emoji.

“You are so beautiful, Hailie,” wrote a second, with a pink heart and heart-eye emoji.

“Prettiest girl in US,” added a third.

Others swooned over the fact that Hailie seemed to be following in her father’s footsteps by sporting a style he used to often wear.

Loading...

“Your father used to rock bigger shirts like this when he was young,” commented a fan, with several tear-laughing emoji.

“Looking like one of Daddy’s shirt[s],” echoed another.

Many other comments also pointed out her chiseled legs, especially her popping calf muscle.

In addition to treating fans to a new post, Hailie also added some new Stories to her Instagram. The first was a picture of a bouquet of flowers. Though there was no explanation, it might have come from her boyfriend, Evan McClintock. Another Story was an inspirational quote.