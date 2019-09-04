Olga Safari Flaunts Major Underboob In Sexy Bedroom Snap

Olga Safari once called herself the “girl your boyfriend follows” on Instagram, and her latest NSFW photo just gave further proof why she earned the title. In the picture, Olga reveals a stunning amount of underboob as she musses her hair on the bed.

The brunette beauty certainly has experience sending pulses racing, having appeared in magazines such as Maxim and music videos by artists Cher Lloyd and Jenaux. But Olga’s followers appreciate her wit just as much as her sizzling photos. For example, her latest caption joked that she couldn’t “hang out” because she was busy breathing. In another post, she joked that “If you steal my captions, I’ll steal your man.”

In her most recent upload, Olga is posed resting on her legs on a minimalistic bed. Her back is slightly arched as she musses her long brunette locks. For attire, Olga sported a West Coast California graphic crop top so short that it revealed a major amount of underboob. For bottoms, Olga donned a black high-waisted thong that leaves little of her pert derriere to the imagination. To finish off the look, the brunette beauty wore black knee socks, adding a sultry feel to an otherwise cozy look.

The picture earned over 36,000 likes and nearly 400 comments.

“Still the most beautiful woman on insta or anywhere!” gushed one besotted fan.

“So stunning… ” echoed a second.

“I’m having a hard time breathing now,” joked a third, with a smiley face and heart-eye emoji.

It was not the first time that Olga posted a picture rocking that outfit, and it was likely from from the same photoshoot previous covered by The Inquisitr.

However, the brunette bombshell did treat her fans to a new ensemble over the weekend when she uploaded a picture of herself looking like “goals” in front of the stunning Getty Villa in Los Angeles. In the triple post update, Olga rocks a black silk bodysuit that shows off her lean limbs and golden tan to perfection.

In the first image, Olga shows off her back thanks to the low-cut of the jumpsuit. In the second, she faces the camera with a classic “damsel in distress” pose. Third is a clip of Olga sauntering down a corridor while applying lipstick.

The upload garnered over 14,000 likes and over 120 comments.

“You are so hot oh my God,” wrote a fan.

“Pretty as can be,” seconded another, with three heart-eye emoji.

“Marry me,” wished a third, with a sunglass smiley and hang low emoji.