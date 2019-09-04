Stormy Daniels Says She’s Ready To Testify Before Congress As Democrats Probe Hush Money Payments: ‘Bring It’

Stormy Daniels is once again ready to spill all the details of her alleged affair and subsequent hush money payment from Donald Trump, only this time the U.S. Capitol could be the setting.

As Democrats in the House prepare to probe the alleged hush money payment from Trump to the adult film star to keep quiet about their affair, Daniels said she is more than willing to show up and testify about it. As The Hill reported, Democrats are zeroing on on the payments Trump made to Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, and Playboy model Karen McDougal just before the 2016 presidential election in exchange for them keeping quiet about affairs with Trump. Both women allegedly had brief affairs with Trump in the months after the birth of his youngest son.

Federal investigators already determined that the payments constituted a felony campaign finance violation for Trump’s former personal lawyer and fixer, Michael Cohen. While Trump himself was named as an unindicted co-conspirator, he was not charged. As the report noted, Democrats believe there is enough evidence to start an inquiry into the matter, and would plan to call Stormy Daniels to testify.

Daniels said she is ready to help.

“I have no fear of being under oath because I have have been and will be honest. Bring it!” Daniels tweeted.

Stormy Daniels has already been open about the brief affair she had with Trump at a celebrity golf tournament, talking about it in a nationally televised interview and later writing a memoir in which she recounted the encounter in graphic detail. Daniels also claimed that after the affair ended, she was visited by an unknown man who told her to keep quiet and made what she saw as a threat against her and her then-infant daughter.

“And a guy walked up on me and said to me, ‘Leave Trump alone. Forget the story,'” Daniels said of the 2011 incident, via CNN. “And then he leaned around and looked at my daughter and said, ‘That’s a beautiful little girl. It’d be a shame if something happened to her mom.’ And then he was gone.”

It was not clear if Democrats would also call on Michael Cohen to testify. Donald Trump’s personal lawyer has admitted to his role in the hush money payments and said he made arrangements for the women at Trump’s request. Because the payments were considered a benefit to Trump’s campaign but were not disclosed, they constituted campaign finance violations.