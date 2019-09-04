Abby Dowse Sizzles In Daisy Dukes & Bursts Out Of Plunging White Bodysuit

Blonde bombshell Abby Dowse is constantly tantalizing her 1.4 million Instagram followers with sizzling shots of her curvaceous body, and her latest post is no different.

In her most recent snap, the buxom babe proved that she can rock Daisy Dukes like no other. Dowse posed in a bedroom with a neutral color palette. The carpet underneath her feet was a shade of beige, the bedspread and pillows were varying shades of textured white, and there were two white nightstands with white and wood lamps as well as a few plants to add the only pop of color in the room.

Given the simple backdrop, Dowse’s tanned skin stood out even more — as did her dangerous curves. Dowse rocked a pair of scandalously short Daisy Dukes that showed off her long, lean legs, and the high-waisted cut of the shorts drew attention to her svelte waist. She paired the shorts with a white bodysuit that had a plunging neckline. Dowse left the bra behind for the selfie, and the white bodysuit could barely contain her cleavage.

She kept the accessories simple, adding only the silver cross necklace that she seems to be always wearing, and a pair of white boots. Dowse stated in the caption that her entire look was from the brand Missy Empire. Fans will also have noticed that Dowse had the same phone case that she has had for a while, a pastel printed case with her name in white block letters.

Dowse’s followers absolutely loved the sexy snap, and the post received over 10,200 likes within just four hours. Many of her fans simply couldn’t handle her toned, tanned legs. They were on full display in the ensemble.

“Those legs,” one fan said, followed by a string of heart eye emoji.

“You absolute babe,” another follower commented.

“Freshly made bed and looking fresh. Can’t get enough of your legs,” another fan commented.

Another fan stated “what a sight for the morning.”

Fans of the buxom babe likely won’t have to wait too long for another Instagram update. The stunner keeps her fans entertained by posting on a regular basis, and there’s a very good chance that she’ll be wearing either lingerie or skimpy swimwear in her next post. Over the past few days alone, Dowse has rocked several colorful bikinis, both black and white lingerie, as well as a sizzling mesh outfit that left little to the imagination.

She even had her fans’ jaws dropping yesterday, when she shared a snap of herself in red tattered Fashion Nova jeans — with nothing on top.