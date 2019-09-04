Mathilde Tantot Strips Down To Thong Bikini & Leaves Her Instagram Followers Breathless

Mathilde Tantot is well-known on Instagram for her provocative snaps that leave little of her body to the imagination. Frequently taking to the popular social media site to show off her enviable figure in tiny swimsuits, the model is also uninhibited when it comes to taking topless snaps as well.

Over the weekend, the model enjoyed yet another hot summer day sunning herself on a picnic blanket in the grass while donning just a pair of black thong bikini bottoms. In the three-part post, the 24-year-old flaunts her sculpted curves in a variety of different positions.

The first photo features the model on her hands and knees with her side facing the camera. She goes topless, donning just the bikini bottoms as her followers get a nearly unobstructed view of her perfect curves and ample backside while a tease of her side boob peaks out from under her arm. Her long blonde tresses flow freely down her shoulders and chest while her toned tummy and muscular back are completely exposed.

In the second photo, Mathilde lays on her tummy with her head closest to the camera as the photographer captures the length of her body, including her peach booty and long legs. With her head turned to the side and her hair partially concealing her face, the model shows off her light-pink painted nails and thick, black lashes.

The third photo in the series is a bit racier as the model lays on her side with her chest covered by a book, leaving little to the imagination. Her followers can also see a written tattoo on her left hip.

Mathilde tells her 3.4 million followers that she’s in a lovely place in the caption of the post, which earned nearly 500,000 likes in the first few days of being posted. Her followers also left her over 2,000 comments in which they complimented her flawless figure and begged to know her secrets for keeping her body toned and fit. Others were impressed and inspired by the model’s confidence in showing off her body without caring about the haters.

“wowww, how are you so confident?” one Instagram user commented.

“You are my favourite woman,” another follower expressed, following up with red hearts and a heart-eyed emoji.

“i’ll always admire ur confidence and self love, such an inspo for young girls and women in general xx,” yet one more social media user chimed in.

Fans of Mathilde can see more of her provocative and racy photos on her Instagram page.