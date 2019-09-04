Teresa Giudice, 47, Drops Jaws In A Plunging Red Swimsuit & Tiny Daisy Dukes

Teresa looked years younger than her age as she channelled her inner 'Baywatch.'

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice is leaving very little to the imagination in a jaw dropping new photo posted to her Instagram account this week. The 47-year-old reality star flashed some serious skin in her swimwear as she showed off all her hard work at the gym while soaking up the last of the summer sunshine at the beach in the Garden State.

The snap shared to the mom of four’s Instagram account this week showed her channelling her inner Baywatch babe by rocking a seriously plunging red swimsuit that showed off a whole lot of skin. She paired the red-hot skin-tight number with a pair of white denim Daisy Duke-esque cut-off shorts and a matching white belt.

Giudice let her long brunette hair down as she celebrated Labor Day in her colorful one-piece in the sunshine with friends, rocking a pair of huge shades on her eyes as she partied on the sand at the Jersey Shore bar. The longtime RHONJ star showed off a whole lot of skin, including her seriously toned legs and tanned arms.

Teresa didn’t seem to be letting her personal troubles get her down as she partied at the shore with her friends though, as the latest snap comes amid a big blow for the Giudice family when it comes to her husband Joe’s long ongoing legal battle.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier this week, Joe, who appeared alongside his wife on the Bravo reality series on every season since the show first began back in 2009 prior to his prison stint, was dealt a big blow in his case to prevent him being deported back to his home country of Italy.

Radar Online noted that Joe was recently found to be in “noncompliance” when it comes to the filing of a recent document, which means his appeal to stay in the U.S. could now potentially be dismissed.

But despite all the drama in her personal life, Teresa still seems to be living her best life on social media.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, shortly before the news was announced, the reality star enjoyed a very sunny vacation to Greece. Giudice shared a number of very sunny shots with her 1.7 million Instagram followers.

One snap recently shared to her account showed the gorgeous mom of four (she shares daughters, 18-year-old Gia, 15-year-old Gabriella, 14-year-old Milania, and 10-year-old Audriana, with her husband) rocking a seriously tiny coral bikini while enjoying the European vacation destination.

More recently, Teresa was proudly flaunting her bikini body once again in a blue two-piece bikini look while posing on the sand.