Khloe Kardashian Looks Like An Absolute Gym Babe As She Spills Out Of Tiny Corset

There is a reason Khloe Kardashian is the host of E!’s Revenge Body, and it is not hard to see why.

The reality TV star was spotted stepping out in Los Angeles on Tuesday, and she turned heads instantly in a casual yet super revealing ensemble. Khloe looked absolutely stunning as she spilled out of a tiny pink corset, which highlighted not only her ample assets with its low neckline, but also her tiny waist and rock-hard abs. But, as Hollywood Life reported, the most noticeable part of her body was actually her arms, which looked incredibly toned.

As fans will know, the 35-year-old is a bit of a gym rat and often posts her workouts on social media, usually featuring her insanely fit figure. But as of late, she has been working harder than ever and the results definitely show, with Khloe looking super healthy and strong.

In the September 3 paparazzi pics, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is seen leaving her family studio in Calabasas after what was presumably a shooting session for the show’s upcoming season. She paired the pink corset with some low-waist jeans that were ripped at the knees, and a pair of classic pump heels in light pink, which is her favorite color.

She completed the stylish look with large hoop earrings and round-shaped black sunglasses, and she carried a camouflage-patterned bag. The mother-of-one swapped her usual short blonde locks for a straight long hairstyle with a side part, which gave her a very California-girl vibe.

Loading...

Earlier in the day, Khloe took to her Instagram stories to show some of her grueling workout routine, which started early at 6 a.m. She also shared a link to a new Poosh article, in which she detailed her workout playlist, called Poosh Poosh Baby. According to her, it is “a get your beast mode on type of list” that should preferably be played on shuffle. It includes major tunes such as Beyonce and Jay Z’s “Drunk in Love,” Drake’s “Worst Behavior,” Meek Mill and Rick Ross’s “Believe It,” and, of course, her brother-in-law Kanye West’s classic hit, “All Falls Down,” from his critically-acclaimed The College Dropout album.

Alongside the link to the playlist, she posted a photo of herself flaunting her curvy hourglass figure in fitness gear, including a colorful sports bra and matching patterned leggings. Khloe showed off her toned stomach in the sportsy look, rocking a black cap and a pair of red sneakers as well while she posed for the sexy mirror selfie.