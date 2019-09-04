‘DWTS’ Star Sharna Burgess Drops Big News After Lunch Date With Tom Bergeron

The fired 'Dancing With the Stars' pro dancer will appear on a rival TV show with pal Artem Chigvintsev.

Sharna Burgess has some big news just two weeks after fans found out she won’t be returning to Dancing With the Stars. The Australian pro dancer, who scored last season’s mirrorball trophy with underdog celeb contestant Bobby Bones, has revealed some exciting news about a new project—and it also involves fellow ousted DWTS dancer Artem Chigvintsev.

According to Us Weekly, Sharna posted big news to her Instagram story in which she revealed that she and Artem are choreographing a routine for season 16 of So You Think You Can Dance. Sharna was extremely excited as she dished the news to her 840,000 Instagram fans while riding in a car en route to her rehearsal for the Fox dancing show.

“I’m about to head to my second rehearsal for So You Think You Can Dance because, yes, I’m choreographing this week. But guess what? It’s not just me. I’m choreographing with Artem. We have teamed up, and we are doing a routine. I can’t tell you what it is. Can’t tell you who it’s with. But I can tell you it’s a lot of fun, and you shouldn’t miss out on it.”

Sharna added that the past few days have been really good for her as she told fans to stay tuned.

In her video, Sharna also dished about her “hot” lunch date with Dancing with the Stars host Tom Bergeron. Sharna described the longtime ABC host as “family” and said she was happy to catch up with him, despite the fact that she won’t be returning to the ABC celebrity ballroom competition.

While it’s clear Bergeron is still in her corner, Dancing With the Stars fans were blindsided last month when Sharna and Artem announced they were not asked back for the show’s upcoming 28th season. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Artem admitted the two DWTS veterans were “shocked” they were let go from the show by the new production team.

Artem added that Sharna was probably even more shocked over her dismissal than he was over his ousting because she was the Season 27 mirrorball champion. Still, the Russian-American dancer thanked Dancing With the Stars fans for speaking out in his and Sharna’s defense after a seemingly unfair firing from the long-running TV dancing competition. Artem added that the outrage shows people really enjoyed watching Sharna and him “dancing and creating numbers.”

Now, fans can get a look at Sharna and Artem on the rival dancing show So You Think You Can Dance.

Dancing With the Stars returns Monday, Sept, 16 on ABC.