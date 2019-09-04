Dua Lipa Goes Braless In Low-Cut Vest & Mini Skirt At Pepe Jeans Clothing Line Launch

On September 3, “Be The One” hitmaker Dua Lipa released her clothing line with Pepe Jeans and had a launch party in London.

In a series of posts shared to her Instagram, Lipa wore a low-cut chainmail vest from the range and a mini skirt that matched the ensemble and showcased her signature legs. The “New Rules” songstress went braless in the low-cut top and accessorized herself with a couple of necklaces and dangling jeweled earring. She kept her shoulder-length hair wavy and looked very happy at the launch. She paired the look with black stilettos.

In the first photo, Dua is posed in front of a mirrored wall with her eyes closed and her tongue poked out. She has her arms spread out which displayed some of the ink on them. Lipa proved to be living her best life as she ventures into fashion, a big passion of hers.

Ahead of launching the clothing range, Dua explained what she wanted to achieve with it, per The Inquisitr.

“I wanted my first ever collection to be about discovering core shapes, styles, and fabrics, to establish the direction and mood with a few flourishes!” she expressed.

“I took inspiration from growing up in ’90s and ’00s in London, added to current influences, to help create clothes that are modern, wearable and affordable- something that represents me and my listeners the most. I made this collection with you all in mind.”

The Autumn/Winter 2019/2020 capsule collection is available via the Pepe Jeans website.

The images from the launch party have been proven to be very popular with her followers, racking up over 500,000 likes within 4 hours of sharing.

Recently, The Inquisitr reported Lipa talking about her long-awaited second studio album and the artists she has been listening to while making it.

“I ended up listening to Prince, Outkast, old Gwen Stefani, and No Doubt. It sounds like such a crazy clash of styles, but that’s just how I like to do things,” she declared.

Loading...

Dua has been taking the music charts by storm for the past few years. Her worldwide smash “New Rules” has racked up over 1.2 billion plays on Spotify where she currently has over 28.2 monthly listeners and has collaborated with some of the biggest names in music — Calvin Harris, Sean Paul, and Martin Garrix.

At this year’s Grammy Awards, she picked up Best New Artist and Best Dance Recording for her “Electricity,” her track with Silk City.

There is a lot of anticipation for her upcoming album after her debut self-titled release became the most-streamed female record in the world, per BBC.

To keep up with Dua Lipa, follow her Instagram account.