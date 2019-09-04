Jennifer Lopez Gets Pulses Racing As She Flaunts Gym-Honed Figure During Workout Aboard Luxury Yacht

Jennifer Lopez was spotted hitting the gym alongside her husband Alex Rodriguez while aboard a luxury yacht on Tuesday, reported The Daily Mail. The actress proved that staying fit at 50 is a piece of cake as she was seen lifting free weights and strengthening her legs on a leg machine.

The actress donned a white crop top that showed off her toned abdomen and hugged her ample chest in addition to a pair of gray camouflage yoga pants that outlined her curvy backside. As she was photographed mid-workout, viewers could get a glimpse of her muscular back and arms, which were exposed by the tiny shirt.

The Hustlers actress wore her brown tresses up in a messy bun that rested high on her head while sporting a makeup-free face.

The former baseball shortstop hung out while his wife went through her workout, lending her moral support as he stood nearby but didn’t engage in any of the workouts himself. He wore a pair of camouflage shorts, matching his wife, in addition to gray T-shirt. At one point he removed the T-shirt, revealing his toned abdomen and a thick, gold chain around his neck. The 44-year-old also appeared to be taking phone photos of his wife as she worked out.

JLo is maintaining her fit figure after getting in peak shape for her latest film Hustlers, which premieres September 13. The actress stars alongside Constance Wu, Cardi B, Julia Stiles, Lizzo, Keke Palmer, and Lili Reinhart. The movie tells the real-life story of a group of strippers who steal from their wealthy clients, reported Oprah Magazine.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the actress talked about her experience making the film and then watching the final product.

“When I watched the movie for the first time, I was like, a little bit sick to my stomach. I was like, ‘Oh my God! What are they doing? They are going to kill this guy! They were playing with fire.”

JLo refers to a scene in which the strippers hustle one of their wealthy clients, which made her uncomfortable.

The premise of the movie was difficult for the actress because she considers herself a very straightedge person who always follows the rules and doesn’t like to break the law in any capacity.