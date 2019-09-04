‘AGT’ Judge Gabrielle Union Stuns In A Skimpy Black Bikini While Cuddling Up To Dwyane Wade

Gabrielle rocked a bikini while in the water with her man.

America’s Got Talent judge Gabrielle Union is flashing some skin while cuddling up to her husband, athlete Dwyane Wade, as they continue their sunny vacation together. The loved-up couple proved to fans that they’re more in love than ever as they celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary in a new snap that showed them in the water.

A sweet new photo posted to Gabrielle’s Instagram account on September 3 showed her in the swimming pool with her man on what appeared to be a luxury yacht with the stunning coastline behind them.

Gabrielle and Dwyane – who married back on August 30, 2014 – showed off their big smiles to the camera as they shared a cuddle in the water, with the gorgeous Being Mary Jane actress sitting in front of her man as he wrapped his arms around her waist.

Looking years younger than her actual age of 46 years old, the star was showing off her fit and toned figure in a black one-shoulder bikini with a gold ring across the chest while Dwyane posed shirtless in his swim shorts.

Gabrielle kept her eyes protected from the beating sun with a pair of round sunglasses with gold frames and rocked her hair in braids as she smiled from ear to ear.

The snap was one of a triple upload from the new AGT judge, as the photos she shared with her 13.8 million followers also included a look at the couple from another angle as well as another snap showing Dwyane giving Gabrielle a piggyback in the water.

She didn’t reveal their exact location in the caption (though they were recently spotted spending some time in St Tropez), but did use the hashtags #WadeWorldTour2019 and #AnniversaryAntics.

Shortly before Gabrielle’s latest triple upload for her millions of social media fans, Dwyane shared a photo of the couple and some friends to his account as they posed together at the beach with several boats visible behind them on the water.

Loading...

In the picture, the basketball star posed with his navy shirt fully open to reveal his seriously toned abs while Gabrielle proudly flaunted her flawless body in a pretty skimpy blue bikini with a knotted design across the chest.

This certainly isn’t the first look the loved-up couple – who are parents to 9-month-old daughter Kaavia James – have given fans when it comes to their most recent luxury vacation, though.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier this week, Gabrielle recently treated her 13.8 million followers on the social media site to a very cute picture of herself and Dwyane sharing a big hug on the boat as she once again showed off her impressive bikini body in a two-piece.