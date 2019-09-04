R. Kelly Moved Out Of Solitary Confinement & Into General Prison Population In Chicago

R. Kelly has reportedly been moved out of solitary housing and into the general prison population at the Chicago house of detention where he is currently being held until his trial begins. The singer was reportedly transferred out of the unit where he has been held since being arrested in Chicago for sex crimes charges involving minor women. Kelly is also facing federal indictments in Illinois and Brooklyn reported Page Six.

The move to the prison’s general population on September 3 reportedly came at Kelly’s own request claim prosecutors. This was after the singer and songwriter’s attorneys filed a motion which claimed that Kelly had been treated “unfairly” while behind bars due to his celebrity status. This prompted a backlash from the lawyers for the prosecution who claimed Kelly wanted to be in solitary.

Prosecutors claimed Kelly stated during a phone call that was recorded as the singer spoke from Chicago’s Metropolitan Correctional Center that he was reportedly worried about how he would be treated by other inmates and that he had seen “too many movies” about what prison life was like, thus the placement in solitary.

The move to the prison’s general population came after Kelly’s attorneys claimed Kelly felt isolated in solitary and that the singer had no access to sunlight, other people, and had limited email and shower access. Prosecutors for the case countered the claims, stating the “I Believe I Can Fly” singer did have access to phone calls and visitors since he was incarcerated. He has reportedly also been able to exercise three times a week and purchase items from the prison’s commissary reported Page Six.

Kelly’s safety was of prime concern when the request to move to the general prison population was first initiated stated the Page Six story. His celebrity will likely bring unwanted attention as a prisoner and the staff wanted to ensure in the most thorough way possible that neither Kelly nor other inmates would be affected by his transition.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, federal prosecutors in the state of Illinois claim to have paperwork stating that singer R. Kelly showed “intent” to abuse minor girls as far back as 1994 and that court papers claim to have proof that Kelly was an “intentional abuser” of young women.

Kelly has accused of sexual abuses of underage girls for over 25 years. He has managed to escape a lengthy prison sentence until most recently, when prosecutors further looked into allegations against the singer after the debut of Lifetime’s multi-part documentary Surviving R. Kelly where his reported victims came forward with new claims the singer sexually, mentally, and physical abused them.