Cara Delevingne Flaunts Toned Abdomen & Sculpted Legs As She’s Spotted Leaving ‘The Tonight Show’

Cara Delevingne was spotted leaving the set of The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday night looking absolutely fabulous, reported The Daily Mail.

The British model showed off her slender figure in a short black dress that plunged at the neckline and exposed plenty of skin. The sexy cut-out design across her belly teased the model’s taut abs while including sparkly embellishments. Turning heads in the dress that hugged every one of her curves, the 27-year-old accessorized with thin gold necklaces, a gold bracelet, and a couple of rings. She wore her straight blonde hair slicked back into a ponytail and enhanced her pointed facial features with eye makeup and bright pink lipstick. Over her shoulder, she donned a chic black handbag while sporting a pair of pointed black heels on her feet.

The actress appeared on the show, filmed in New York City, alongside actor Bill Hader. Cara, Bill, and Jimmy gathered around a campfire to tell scary stories during the episode, according to The Daily Mail.

The three joked about various horrific experiences they had gone through — the talk show host told a story about a wedding he went to once where there was no alcohol while the actor told an anecdote about someone wishing him a happy birthday once, to which he replied “you too.” Finally, Cara chimed in with a story about how she once dated a guy.

“You think those are scary, I was once on a date with a guy. I know, weird right?”

Loading...

The Paper Towns actress has been dating actress Ashley Benson for more than a year, having gone public with their relationship this past June after Cara accepted the Hero Award at the TrevorLIVE Gala in New York City. The model thanked her girlfriend during her acceptance speech.

“I also have another very special woman in this room to thank and you know who you are. She’s one of the people who help me love myself when I needed it most and I really needed it. She showed me what real love is and showed me how to accept it, which is a lot harder than I thought. I love you, Sprinkles.”

Last week, the actress attended the red carpet premiere of her new series Carnival Row, which she stars in alongside Orlando Bloom. The series tells the story of a human detective and a fairy who enter into a dangerous romantic relationship within a Victorian fantasy world. The first episode aired on August 30, 2019 on Amazon Prime Video.