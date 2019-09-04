‘The Conners’ Drops New Season 2 Promo That Shows Becky Giving Birth

The second season of the 'Roseanne' spinoff will kick off with a new arrival.

The Conners have a new arrival. One year after the sitcom clan said goodbye to matriarch Roseanne (Roseanne Barr), a new baby will arrive on the scene. And it appears the baby’s arrival could come as soon as the first episode of the top-rated ABC comedy.

ABC dropped a new promo for the second season of The Conners (you can see it below), which shows a screaming Becky (Lecy Goranson) giving birth as Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) and Darlene (Sara Gilbert) coach her. Later in the clip, Jackie and DJ (Michael Fishman) watch over the newborn in the hospital’s nursery, where Jackie reflects on the miracle of birth with a “touching” sentiment.

“Another Conner in the world,” she says. “What we don’t have in quality we make up in volume.”

While it is unclear if the birth scenes will be part of the season 2 premiere, it should be noted that a script from the first new episode is titled as “Preemies, Weed, and Infidelity.” A script pic was posted in August on The Conners official Instagram page ahead of the cast’s first table read for Season 2. Based on the title, it sounds as though Becky’s baby will arrive weeks before her due date.

Fans should expect the storyline for Goranson’s Becky to be a major one throughout the second season of The Conners. The first season of the Roseanne spinoff ended with a cliffhanger as Becky found out that Emilio, the father of her child, got caught up in an ICE raid and was deported.

While the fate of Emilio will surely be addressed early on, Becky will undoubtedly have her sister Darlene and life coach Aunt Jackie to help her as she tries to get her life together as a single mom in her 40s. And it’s clear she will need it. Ahead of this major life event, Becky was drinking heavily and sleeping around. At one point she also considered giving her baby up for adoption.

Earlier this year, Goranson told Entertainment Tonight she thinks the other members of the Conner clan will step up to help Becky navigate motherhood.

“In a twisted way, Darlene is her closest ally, so she’ll have to turn to her a lot,” Goranson admitted.

Loading...

Based on the new promo, it looks like her girl squad is already by her side—in the delivery room!

You can see The Conners “New Arrival” promo below.

The Conners Season 2 premieres Tuesday, September 24 on ABC