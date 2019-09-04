Jenny McCarthy, 46, Stuns In A Pink Polka Dot Bikini At The Beach With Donnie Wahlberg

Jenny McCarthy stripped down to her bikini to celebrate her wedding anniversary with husband Donnie.

Jenny McCarthy stripped down to her bikini as she celebrated her 5th wedding anniversary at the beach with her husband Donnie Wahlberg this week. The radio host and the New Kids on the Block singer celebrated the big relationship milestone with a very sunny trip to Turks and Caicos where they were photographed showing off some PDA at the beach.

Jenny looked years younger than her actual age of 46-years-old as she showed off her flawless figure on the sand in new photos shared by The Daily Mail. The star rocked a pretty skimpy pink triangle bikini with white polka dots and turquoise strings that tied across both hips and behind her neck.

Proudly flaunting her fit and toned figure, Jenny had her long blonde hair scraped back with her curls floating down while she also shielded her eyes from the sun with a pair of dark round sunglasses on her eyes.

Snaps shared by the outlet showed McCarthy posing with her husband at the beach as he went shirtless in a pair of black swimming shorts for their fun and romantic beach day, which came shortly after the couple officially celebrate their 5th anniversary on August 31. The boyband singer was also sporting a sunhat on his head as they posed with the gorgeous blue ocean behind them.

Jenny McCarthy, 46, looks incredibly toned in a pink polka dot bikini while poolside https://t.co/U8jfd3pSpa — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) July 20, 2019

When it came to celebrating the big day, the outlet revealed that Donnie surprised his stunning wife – who will soon return as a judge for the new season of Fox’s hit The Masked Singer – with a vow renewal ceremony at the beach.

Jenny stunned in a plunging blush pink gown as she once again declared her love for her man, while Donnie sported the same hat which he matched with an all-white ensemble made up of a t-shirt and chinos.

It probably won’t come as too much of a surprise for fans to see McCarthy looking so fit and toned during her sunny romantic vacation though, as she’s been pretty vocal about her passion for keeping her body in check in the past.

Jenny previously shared her go-to workout technique with Shape, sharing the exercises she does in a mere 10 minutes that keeps her looking so fit and toned.

The star told the health and fitness outlet that she takes on a combination of running and dumbbell exercises and also created her own routine that doesn’t involve any equipment that she’s learned to do anytime, anywhere.

McCarthy also opened up about how she maintains her toned boy while speaking to Fitness in a 2013 interview, telling the outlet, “I do Bikram a few times a week and light weights three times a week.”