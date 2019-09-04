Kacey Musgraves Poses In Just A Bra For ‘Paper’ Magazine

Country singer Kacey Musgraves has bagged herself a digital cover for Paper Magazine and looks absolutely stunning.

The “Oh, What A World” songstress has stripped down to wearing just a bra and looks very natural. The brunette beauty has opted for the hair down look as she leans against the window. She is serving an over the shoulder look with a soft expression, looking elegant.

In another post, the publication has revealed more images from the shoot which sees the “High Horse” hitmaker posing in more underwear, a vest top in the fields, and a red rollneck jumper material dress with sunglasses on.

Kacey is yet to share the image to her own Instagram account which boasts 1.6 million followers, however, Paper has proudly posted it to their page and have received a lot praise for the cover.

Within 18 hours, the post racked up over 26,000 likes, proving to be popular with their followers.

“Gorgeous,” Noah Cyrus wrote.

“Ugh queen,” another shared.

“Oh My Gorgeous,” a third stated.

“She isn’t real,” a fourth fan insisted.

“I don’t listen to country but love this artist – she’s so awesome,” a fifth follower commented.

Kacey has become one of the most talked-about musicians this year, especially after her Grammy Award wins in February. Musgraves won in all four of her categories which included a trophy for Album of the Year for Golden Hour.

In total, Musgraves has taken home six Grammy Awards since 2014.

In 2013, she released her debut album, Same Trailer Different Park, via Mercury Nashville. The record peaked at No. 2 on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart and topped the U.S. Country album chart.

Two years later, she released her second album, Pageant Material, which reached No. 3 in the U.S. and became her second chart-topper on the U.S. Country album chart.

A year later, she released a Christmas album, A Very Kacey Christmas, which consisted of eight traditional Christmas songs and four originals, per Paste Magazine.

Her latest release, Golden Hour, became her third album to enter the top five in the U.S. and top the U.S. Country chart. To promote the record she is currently embarking on a world tour that is going across North America right now.

In 2017, she married her husband Ruston Kelly, who is an American singer-songwriter. The pair met after Ruston performed at the Bluebird Café in Nashville in March 2016, which Taste of Country noted.

“I was sitting by myself at a table. Ruston played his first song, and I was just stunned by everything in it — the words, the melody, what he was saying. I was just sitting at this table, crying,” she recalled.

To keep up with Kacey Musgraves, follow her Instagram account.