Rita Ora Leaves Little To The Imagination In Sheer, Barely-There Garment At GQ Awards

Rita Ora attended the GQ Awards last night in London and left very little the imagination with her outfit.

The “I Will Never Let You Down” hitmaker wore a sheer garment which showed off her body in what appeared to be a lingerie set. The see-through number displayed her underwear and stockings as well as her chest as she posed in just a low-cut bra on the red carpet. The blonde beauty accessorized herself with numerous necklaces, rings, and bracelets, and had heads turning. Ora kept her hair natural and wavy looking while matching the ensemble with black heels.

She was photographed last night with Scottish actor Richard McFadden who is most known for his roles in fantasy drama, Game of Thrones and box office smash, Rocketman. According to the Evening Standard, she presented him with the Most Stylish Man of the Year prize.

Rita is no stranger to showing off her body in skimpy outfits as she is continuously seen owning her body in her Instagram photos and in the press.

Last month, she attended Notting Hill Carnival in London and wore another see-through outfit, flashing her nipples. The “Poison” songstress paraded around the streets in a mini sheer pink mini dress, which the Express noted. She kept it comfy by pairing the look with some sneakers.

Ora is currently Marie Claire‘s latest cover girl for their October issue and is wearing garments from German brand Escada. The cover shot sees Rita in just a red blazer, wearing nothing underneath. She matched the look with a fiery red lip and dark eye makeup. Other photos for the issue see her in a black off the shoulder jumper and green dress.

Ora kickstarted her career as a musician but has ventured into many other things.

Previously, she’s had her own Adidas range and posed in her own designs, per Wonderland Magazine and modeled for Madonna’s clothing line, Material Girl.

She appeared in the Fifty Shades movies – Fifty Shades of Grey, Fifty Shades Darker and Fifty Shades Freed– where she played the role of Mia Grey and most recently starred in Pokemon Detective Pikachu as Dr. Ann Laurent.

Rita has released two studio albums – Ora and Phoenix – and holds the record for the most top 10 singles in the U.K. by a British female solo artist, according to Official Charts. To date, she has had four chart-topping singles in her home country.

On Spotify, she currently has 23.9 million monthly listeners.

To keep up with Rita Ora, follow her Instagram account.