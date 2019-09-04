Thursday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Detective Sanchez Shocks Ridge

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, September 5 reveal that Detective Sanchez (Jeremy Ray Valdez) will be the bearer of bad news. The cop is currently investigating the death of Emma Barber (Nia Sioux). It appears as if he has reason to believe that her death was not an accident.

Det. Sanchez told Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) that Emma’s case was being revisited. It seemed that they had reason to believe that someone may have wanted to cause her harm. At the time, Ridge felt that Emma had been texting and driving and that that was the reason that she went off the road. But Det. Sanchez felt that there was more to the accident than what met the eye.

According to Highlight Hollywood, the detective will approach Ridge with his findings. In fact, Det. Sanchez has reason to believe that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) may be involved in Emma’s death. Ridge will reel in shock as he realizes that his son may face murder charges. Coupled with the fact that Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) also wants to see him pay for his involvement in keeping Beth Spencer’s (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) identity a secret, Thomas could be sent away for a very long time.

Dazed and confused, Thomas wakes up in his hospital room today on #BoldandBeautiful. pic.twitter.com/GCpsPHsJ7y — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) September 2, 2019

Of course, this is not the first time that Thomas’ name has been linked to Emma’s death. Xander Avant (Adain Bradley) and Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) were the first to tell the dressmaker their suspicions. Xander even went so far as to check Thomas’ GPS system. The tracker placed Thomas at the scene of Emma’s accident at the time of her death. This was very suspicious because Thomas had claimed that he had used another route to get to Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) at the time of Emma’s accident.

Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) also voiced her concerns to Ridge. When Ridge visited her in jail, she told him that she believes that Thomas caused Emma’s death. Ridge brushed off her suspicions and treated Flo with contempt. But now that Det. Sanchez confirms the same, he will need to revisit the issue with his son.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Ridge will confront his son with Det. Sanchez’s evidence. He will demand some answers and this time it seems as if Thomas will tell him the truth. Ridge will be stunned as Thomas tells his dad how he ran Emma off the road. Will Ridge cover up his son’s crimes?

Loading...

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.