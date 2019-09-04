‘Teen Mom OG’ Fans Lose Respect For Amber Portwood After Machete Attack Denial, Think She Looks Drugged

It was been a big night for Teen Mom OG as the MTV franchise’s two-part reunion has now aired, with fans likely having thoughts on just about everything featured. Amber Portwood was seen sitting down with Dr. Drew to discuss her July arrest. Although her dubbing allegations that she wielded a machete at boyfriend Andrew Glennon in the presence of their infant child as “insane” came as somewhat of a denial, as The Inquisitr recently reported, the 29-year-old was already making headlines for shutting down the accusations prior to the show airing.

A video clip of Amber and Dr. Drew’s interview was posted to Teen Mom’s Instagram, and fans have been leaving their thoughts. While some support was left for Amber — the star does have her fans — an overwhelming number of users appeared to be slamming her. Some even appeared to question if she was medicated — perhaps beyond what she takes for her bipolar and borderline personality disorders.

“Amber always has ‘her side’ of the story. Sooo over her” was the most upvoted comment with 107 likes.

“It doesn’t matter if he provoked her…You don’t attack someone that way especially when they are holding your little baby,” another wrote with others agreeing.

Indeed, it seemed that even Amber’s more supportive fans had simply lost respect for her.

“I love amber and have a lot of time for her but not keen on her saying his actions make hers ok you do not put your hands on anyone else especially if they are holding a child it’s not ok”

Replies also came in querying whether Amber was lucid.

“Is she on medication, or is she like this all the time?” a fan asked with 64 others agreeing.

The thought appeared echoed by others.

“I’m sorry but she is on something. Look at her face, her body movement. All signs of someone who is using something.”

“She seems heavily medicated,” another fan added.

Loading...

The plethora of comments left did see fans seem to take one of two sides. While some had the star’s back and felt that she’d been through hell and back, others simply seemed to have no room for Amber’s side of the story. The star was told that her tears came too late — this, likely coming from fans who are not challenging that Amber’s alleged altercation with Glennon happened. Fans also didn’t seem too impressed by Amber’s words for Glennon and the reported new lady in his life.

Amber’s arrest in July made global headlines, with the month of July also seeing Hollywood Life report that Glennon was seeking full custody of baby James after the alleged incident. Despite the high-profile news, Amber does not appear to have been let go from the MTV franchise. As fans are likely aware, Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans was fired earlier this year, with Teen Mom OG’s Farrah Abraham also having left the series.

Amber shot to fame on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant before becoming a core member of Teen Mom OG. Fans wishing to see more of Amber should follow her Instagram account.