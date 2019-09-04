‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8: New Poll Suggests Last Season Was Not As Hated As First Suspected

52 percent of participants were satisfied with how Season 8 of 'Game of Thrones' played out.

When the final season of HBO’s Game of Thrones aired, fans and critics alike were harsh. Many were unhappy with the fast pace of Season 8 as well as the developments of certain characters. However, a new survey suggests that more people actually liked the final season of the epic fantasy series than those who didn’t.

Season 8 of Game of Thrones only ran for six episodes. While some of those episodes were super-sized, fans were still concerned that the show’s creators rushed the series towards its conclusion. Then, when Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) went seemingly mad and razed King’s Landing and her nephew/lover Jon Snow (Kit Harington) had to kill her, many fans were livid with the outcome.

In fact, the online outrage was enormous regarding the downfalls of Season 8 of Game of Thrones. And, it seems that the noise managed to drown out the sounds of viewers who actually liked the final season, according to C|Net.

In fact, more people actually liked the final season than not according to a survey conducted by polling firm, YouGov. This survey was conducted online between August 21 and 23. It involved 2,475 U.S. adults who had agreed to participate in a YouGov broader survey regarding the upcoming Emmys.

The results have revealed that 52 percent of participants were either “satisfied” or “very satisfied” with the final season of Game of Thrones. An additional 41 percent claimed they were dissatisfied with the series, and the remainder of participants remained on the fence regarding Season 8.

Of course, it needs to be noted that of those who participated, not everyone had watched Game of Thrones or even had watched every single episode, so the results may be somewhat skewed. Only 18 percent of those surveyed had actually watched every episode of Game of Thrones and 11 percent had never even heard of the hit epic fantasy series.

Finally, even though a large percentage were happy with Season 8 of Game of Thrones, not everyone thought the show should win the major award it has been nominated for. When asked about which participants they think should win the Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series, of which Game of Thrones is up against Better Call Saul, Bodyguard, Killing Eve, Ozark, Pose, Succession, and This Is Us, the numbers were revealing. Only 18 percent of those who answered believe the series should win the category. By contrast, 48 percent were unsure if the series deserves to win.

Season 8 was the final season of HBO’s Game of Thrones. HBO is currently in production on a prequel series set in the same universe as Game of Thrones. However, no release date has yet been announced for this new series.