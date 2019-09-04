Watch New York Mets Vs. Washington Nationals Stream Live: MLB On YouTube, Start Time, Wild Card Race Showdown

In a matchup that could prove crucial in the NL Wild Card race, the New York Mets and Washington Nationals play the deciding contest of a three-game series.

Needing to build a substantial winning streak to get themselves back into National League Wild Card contention, the New York Mets suffered a demoralizing setback on Tuesday, as three relievers combined in the bottom of the ninth at Nationals Park to cough up seven runs — including a walk-off, three-run homer by Nationals catcher Kurt Suzuki, as SB Nation recounted — and blow a six-run lead to send the Mets to defeat in the second of a crucial three-game series against the NL Wild Card leaders.

With the Chicago Cubs, who currently hold the second NL Wild Card slot, also winning in Tuesday, the stunning loss left the Mets five games out of the Wild Card, and their first postseason appearance since 2016 per Baseball Reference. That means the Mets face a must-win situation in the rubber game of the three-game set against the Nationals. But to watch the game, fans will need to log in to the YouTube stream. No other TV broadcast or online stream will be available.

In fact, other than the YouTube livestream, there’s only one way to watch the New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals game, and that is to buy a ticket to the 41,300-seat Nationals Park in the Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, September 4. The game and the live YouTube-only stream will get underway at 1:05 p.m. EDT on Wednesday. That start time will be 12:05 p.m. CDT, 10:05 a.m. PDT.

Fortunately, the live YouTube video stream of the NL East Wild Card race, series-deciding showdown can be viewed below right here by scrolling down this page.

Alternatively, the YouTube New York-Washington game will stream via the MLB.com site, or directly on YouTube. The MLB contest will also stream via a new, dedicated channel on the YouTube TV service, an internet streaming TV package which charges a monthly fee, but includes a seven-day free trial.

Both YouTube and YouTube TV also offer downloadable apps which can be used to watch the Mets-Nationals game on mobile devices, as well as on set-top streaming boxes such as the Roku and AppleTV.

Nationals catcher Kurt Suzuki (l) receives the traditional Gatorade shower from Trea Turner (r) after completing a seven-run 9th inning with a walk-off homer. Mitchell Layton / Getty Images

The Mets will trust their chances to 29-year-old righty Zack Wheeler, who comes into the game with a respectable 9-7 record, but rather mediocre 4.41 ERA. Even more ominous for the Mets, Wheeler holds an 0-2 record in four starts against the Washington Nationals this season, with a bloated 7.94 ERA, per MLB.com.

The Nationals counter with 35-year-old, 14-year veteran Venezuelan right-hander Aníbal Sánchez, who takes an 8-6 record and respectable 3.80 to the mound in the series decider. In two starts against the Mets this year, Sánchez has faced just 29 batters, allowing three runs and eight hits while striking out five, per BR.

The Mets-Nationals game will be the first of two exclusive YouTube “Game of the Week” livestreams this week, the first time YouTube has carried two games in a single week. On Thursday, in a game that could prove critical for the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League Wild Card race, they host the Toronto Blue Jays in a contest that will stream only on YouTube at 7:05 EDT.