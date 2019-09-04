‘Game Of Thrones’ Theory: Arya Stark Was Actually Dead in The Final Seasons

According to the latest fan theory, the Waif killed Arya Stark and stole her face.

Even though HBO’s Game of Thrones has concluded, it hasn’t stopped fans thinking about the hit epic fantasy series. Neither has it stopped them creating new fan theories.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses HBO’s Game of Thrones. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) stole the show in Season 8 of Game of Thrones at the Battle of Winterfell when she managed to single-handedly defeat the Night King (Vladimir Furdik) and his army of White Walkers and wights. In a single moment, she leaped at the Night King and used her Valyrian steel dagger to kill him. Up to this point, her side has suffered some devastating blows regarding the loss of life.

After this massive feat, Arya Stark then went on to help in the battle for the Iron Throne before deciding to leave Westeros by ship in order to find out what lay beyond the discovered lands. Her story in Game of Thrones is left on a satisfactory note for her character, who vowed that she would never settle down or marry like ladies are expected to do in Westeros.

Which means the door should be closed on fan theories regarding her, right?

Actually, no.

Now, fans have developed a new theory regarding Arya that sees her being dead for the last few seasons of Game of Thrones. According to Digital Spy, this theory sees Arya Stark killed by the Waif (Faye Marsay) in Season 6. Since that point in time, the Waif has been using Arya’s face and continuing on in some, as yet, undisclosed mission.

HBO

The theory was originally posted to Reddit and the creator explains that Arya would have continued to kill those on her list if she really was still alive.

Loading...

“She had a list of people to kill, that was supposed to later serve as a sacrifice to the Many-Faced God. In the books, she never gave up on this list. In the series, she got to the Red Keep and the Hound turned her away telling her to be safe because it was dangerous to hunt Cersei.”

There is no official news yet on whether or not this Game of Thrones theory holds any weight. And, realistically, the show’s creators might never reveal whether or not this theory is correct.

Season 8 was the final season of HBO’s Game of Thrones. HBO is currently in production on a prequel series set in the same universe as Game of Thrones. However, no release date has yet been announced for this new series.