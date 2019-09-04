‘Maxim’ Bombshell Lydia Farley Straddles ATV In Crop Top & Booty Shorts In Sexy New Post

Lydia Farley is flooring her army of fans with yet another NSFW post.

As those who follow the brunette beauty on social media know, Lydia regularly shows off her incredible figure for her army of 388,000-plus fans. While she posts a lot of bikini-clad snaps, she has also proven that she can rock just about any other outfit on the planet. In the most recent short video clip that was shared for her legion of fans, Lydia gets sexy and sporty at the same time.

The clip shows the model on the beach in Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur. The scenery of the video is gorgeous as she stands in the sand with the ocean at her back. Farley straddles an orange ATV with a black leather seat in the snapshot and looks into the camera. The model covers her face with a big, black helmet and a pair of goggles while her killer figure is on full display.

While clad in one of the tiniest white crop tops known to man, the model flaunts her toned and tanned abs for the camera. She completes the sexy look with a pair of insanely short booty shorts that showcase her killer legs. In just a short time of the post going live, it has earned the supermodel rave reviews from fans, amassing more than 8,000 likes in addition to 200-plus comments.

Some fans took to the photo to gush over the stunner’s amazing figure while countless others raved over the fact that she was riding an ATV. A few other fans had no words for the jaw-dropping post and commented with emoji instead.

“OMG girl look at u,” one fan gushed with a few flame emoji.

“Oh Lydia, i would love to drive with you. You’re Amazing,” another fan raved.

“Wow babe i am obsessed,” one more Instagram user chimed in.

Loading...

Recently, The Inquisitr shared that Farley showed off her insanely toned abs in another NSFW shot. In the image, the black-haired beauty stood against a wooden background and looked straight into the camera with a big smile on her face. Farley wore her long, dark locks down, flowing over her back, and sported a face full of makeup complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, and gloss. She put both of her hands up by her head while showing off her flawless figure to fans. Along with a tiny gray miniskirt, the model rocked an equally small black bra that features a slit at the bottom and her underboob was on full display.

The stunning shot garnered rave reviews with over 15,000 likes and 500-plus comments.