Melissa Riso Shares NSFW No-Bottoms Photo And Sends Instagram Into Meltdown

Actress and model Melissa Riso is at it again on Instagram, and she recently thrilled her 1.1 million followers on the popular social media platform with another tantalizing, saucy picture of herself.

The celebrity hairstylist for men shared the third in a series of images featuring her posing on a tan couch in front of a huge window, which The Inquisitr previously covered. In each picture, Riso wore a geometric tan-and-black, long-sleeved shirt, and she forgot her pants as she posed artfully on the slow slung divan among blue and white decorative pillows.

In the third photo, Riso leaned against the back of the couch with one leg bent and supporting her, and the other pointed out in front. She lifted her top to show off her ample bust, and her light manicured nails rested on her shapely hips. Additionally, her navel tattoo is visible on her exposed stomach.

In the caption, Riso tagged Los Angeles-based Studio 977 for the picture credit. The studio’s Instagram page shows a bevy of photos of beautiful, scantily-clad women, and Riso features heavily among them. The model also posted a quote about fashion being a way for people to show off their personalities without having to say anything.

Within hours, several thousand followers liked the sensual photo. Several fans also left a comment for the model.

“Show off without having to speak, you say? So you must be a sun that has gone supernova,” replied a follower.

“You show of ever time Without speaking Beautiful. God bless you,” said another.

“Love this one look so stunning! I still love you,” a fan wrote.

Later, Riso posted a picture of herself with her partner, Brandon Messina, and she called him her love. As she noted in her caption, the duo went to Magic Castle for their special date night. Several people chimed in to let the model know how great she and her boyfriend look together. Plus, many mentioned how glad they were to hear that Messina is recovered after a recent mishap he experienced.

“Cute couple! Glad to see Brandon is doing a lot better now!!!” wrote one.

“Definition of a power couple, glad to see you back in the saddle Brandon,” another replied.

In addition to her acting and modeling, Riso also owns her own haircare brand for men called Mr. By Melissa Riso, which she offers to her clients. She also markets the product online to those who want to try it out but do not get to go to her for their grooming needs.