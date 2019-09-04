‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Amber Portwood Alleges That Andrew Glennon Has Moved On, Says She’s Talked To New Woman

On Tuesday night, the second part of the Teen Mom OG reunion special aired on MTV. The reunion special was anticipated, as Dr. Drew Pinsky traveled to Indiana to sit down with Amber Portwood, who was unable to travel to New York City for the reunion taping. While Amber couldn’t say too much about her legal issues, she did deny wielding a machete during the alleged fight with Andrew Glennon. She also claimed that Andrew had already moved on with another woman. According to Us Weekly, Amber admitted that she had already talked to the woman and that she is “very sweet.”

“If it takes you less than two weeks to ask a woman to come to Indiana. I’ve already talked to her. She’s a good person. She’s very nice. She’s very sweet.”

Amber and Andrew met while she was filming for Marriage Boot Camp. Following filming, Amber revealed that she was in a relationship with a new man. Not long after that, she revealed that she was pregnant. Amber and Andrew welcomed their son, James, in May 2018. While things seemed to be going well between the two, fans were shocked when in July, Amber was arrested for domestic battery.

During the reported fight, it was alleged that Amber was wielding a machete. However, she laughed at those claims during the interview with Dr. Drew, pointing out the fact that she hasn’t been in trouble since her release from prison in 2013.

“You haven’t heard s*** for me since then. [I] haven’t gotten in trouble one time. All of a sudden, I’m running after my kid with a machete? You’re insane.”

Amber Portwood was first introduced to audiences on her Season 1 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On the episode, she found out she and her then-boyfriend, Gary Shirley, were expecting a baby girl together. The couple, though no longer together, remain on good terms in order to co-parent for their daughter.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Gary appeared on the Teen Mom OG reunion along with his wife, Kristina. The two opened up about Amber’s arrest and how they dealt with telling Gary and Amber’s daughter.

Amber was in court at the end of July, and her Teen Mom OG co-stars were there. Maci Bookout, Catelynn Lowell, and Cheyenne Floyd all traveled to Indiana to support their co-star and friend.

Although Teen Mom OG is over for the season, fans can follow Amber Portwood on social media, where she often updates fans.