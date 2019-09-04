‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 5: Missing Characters Set To Return In Episode 13

Fans have been questioning the whereabouts of Luciana, Wendell and the children in the latest episodes of 'Fear the Walking Dead.'

As the list of Season 5 characters for AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead continues to grow, it’s no surprise that some unexpectedly drop of the radar. Even still, many viewers have been wondering where exactly Luciana (Danay Garcia), Wendell (Daryl Mitchell), and that large group of children have disappeared in recent weeks. However, the upcoming episode will reveal the answers to these questions.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Season 5 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

Since Season 5 of Fear the Walking Dead returned to AMC, the series has focused on a certain group of characters. However, many fans noticed that Luciana, Wendell, and the group of children that Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey) rescued recently from a radioactive zone have been absent from the storylines. As Forbes points out, Luciana alone hasn’t been seen for the last three episodes.

There has been no obvious reason these characters have been AWOL, and there is certainly nothing to suggest foul play considering none of the other characters have made any particular references to these characters. So, what has happened to them?

While there has been little fanfare regarding their departure, it appears that this group of missing characters is set to return in a big way in Episode 13 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 5.

The Season 5 antagonist, Logan (Matt Frewer), has been in a desperate search for the location of the oil fields mentioned by his partner, Clayton (Stephen McKinley Henderson), in his journal. In the last episode of Fear the Walking Dead, Logan finally located it and headed there after creating a decoy for the main group.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the preview for Episode 13 shows a surprise encounter for Logan once he arrives there. Instead of a disused oil field, which has been cleverly disguised under the name of Lonesome Quarry, he finds the oil fields are already occupied — by the characters previously missing.

It appears that the main group really did know the location of the oil fields all along and have sent in a group to protect and defend it against Logan if need be.

Previously, Logan wanted control of the oil fields so that he can use it to his own advantage. The main group, on the other hand, want to continue to help people, something they might not be able to do if Logan has the monopoly on gas production.

As to how this will all turn out, well, viewers will just have to tune into the next episode of Fear the Walking Dead to find out who will gain ultimate control of the oil fields.

Season 5 of Fear the Walking Dead returns to AMC with Episode 13, titled “Leave What You Don’t,” on September 9.