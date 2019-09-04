Lea Michele Sizzles In Black Swimsuit In Hawaii

Actress Lea Michele has been tantalizing her Instagram followers lately with stunning shots of herself enjoying her time in Hawaii. Michele is spending time in the warm weather destination because she’s there filming a project, a holiday flick entitled Same Time, Next Christmas.

The brunette bombshell hasn’t been posting shots of herself bundled up in mittens and winter gear, however. Instead, she’s been sharing plenty of selfies of herself rocking bikinis and swimsuits as she enjoys the Hawaiian weather. In her latest Instagram post, the beauty posted a picture of herself rocking a black one-piece swimsuit that highlighted her petite physique.

The camera captured her from the side as she glanced over her shoulder and served up a seductive gaze. The swimsuit she wore was simple and covered up more than a bikini would, but still managed to look super sexy. Her brunette locks were damp and tousled, giving her a bedhead look that added to the sizzling quality of the snap.

Behind her, a slice of tropical paradise was visible, from a pool of water so clear that the rocks at the bottom were visible to a stream gently trickling down a rock wall. The actress truly seems to be making the most of her time in Hawaii by taking in all the beautiful sights.

In the caption of the post, she made a reference to her age — the actress is 33 years of age and looking amazing. Her followers absolutely loved the steaming hot post and the picture received over 75,000 likes within just one hour, including a like from country crooner Maren Morris.

One fan showered Michele with compliments in the comments section of the post.

“LEA YOU ARE ABSOLUTELY BEAUTIFUL AND I LOVE UUUUU! Your personality is just amazing and you’re literally my idol! Your voice and talent is actually unbelievable. Proud to call you idol. Thank you.”

Loading...

Another fan commented “are you trying to kill me? You are so perfect.”

“Stunning as ever,” yet another follower said.

The brunette bombshell hasn’t yet revealed how long she’ll be spending time in Hawaii to work on the project. However, she’s not simply heading to set every day and then back to her hotel room. She’s been going on plenty of adventures on the island, checking out all the natural beauty that is unique to the destination.

Fans will have to stay tuned to see what she shares next. She seems to have developed a pattern of sharing swimsuit shots of sunset shots, both of which her followers absolutely adore.