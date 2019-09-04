Travis Fimmel Joins Sci-Fi Thriller ‘Zone 414’

The sci-fi thriller delves into the world of humanoid robots.

Travis Fimmel is set to star in the sci-fi thriller movie, Zone 414. As yet, no other cast member announcements have been made but Andrew Baird will make his feature film debut with the upcoming release.

According to Deadline, Zone 414 tells the story of a “colony of state-of-the-art humanoid robots.” Set in the near future, private investigator David Carmichael (Fimmel) is hired to bring home the daughter of the creator. Employing Jane, who is a highly advanced and self-aware A.I., the pair attempts to track down the missing person. In the process of this investigation, they discover secrets and a crime that makes them question the very origins of Zone 414. As a result of this, the true purpose of the “City of Robots” is discovered.

Alongside Fimmel and Andrew Baird, Bryan Edward Hill has written the screenplay for Zone 414 and Highland Film Group will deal with worldwide sales of the movie. 23ten’s Martin Brennan, source | management + production’s Jib Polhemus, and Deborah Shaw-Kolar will produce alongside Baird. Mark Huffam and Bryan Edward Hill will act as executive producers.

With sci-fi robots seemingly becoming the new hot genre across movies and TV, the premise for this movie is somewhat similar to another of Fimmel’s current productions. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Fimmel is set to star in TNT’s Raised by Wolves. The series centers on two androids who are tasked with raising human children on a remote planet. Over time, religious beliefs cause conflict and the androids realize that raising humans might not be as easy as initially suggested.

Fimmel was initially listed as starring as the android called Father in this series. However, he will actually play a character called Marcus, according to Variety. Marcus, a human, is billed as “a roguish, charismatic soldier, who was the ultimate survivor back on Earth.”

The science fiction genre seems to be a hot new niche for Fimmel as he is also set to star alongside Uma Thurman in Tau Ceti Four. This movie tells the story of a group of rebels who “set out to kill the oligarchs and military thugs who terrorize a war-torn planet in the remote Tau Ceti solar system,” according to the synopsis listed on the Internet Movie Database (IMDb).

As yet, no release date has been set for Zone 414 but it is expected to launch at the Toronto International Film Festival. Principal photography is scheduled to begin in November.