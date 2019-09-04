‘Teen Mom OG’ Stars Gary & Kristina Shirley Open Up About Amber Portwood Arrest: ‘How Do We Tell Leah?’

The Teen Mom OG reunion couch hasn’t just seen the MTV franchise talk about raising babies. Gary Shirley and wife Kristina Shirley have opened up about Amber Portwood’s July arrest in a new moment – the 29-year-old was arrested for domestic battery earlier this summer, with allegations that she’d attacked boyfriend Andrew Glennon with a machete in the presence of their infant child James.

Talk amid fans had definitely been heated, but the world likely wanted to hear from Amber’s baby daddy Gary. Together with Amber, Gary is a parent to daughter Leah.

The clip preview shared to Teen Mom’s Instagram today showed Gary and Kristina on the series’ couch. When asked how he reacted to Amber’s arrest, Gary seemed to speak honestly.

“With news related… you never know what’s true, what’s not true…you know….You get one story,” Gary said, before admitting that he had had difficulty thinking about how he would break the news to Leah.

“Now, how do we tell Leah…I ended up having to explain everything. Mommy got arrested.”

Gary then recalled how saddened Leah was to hear about her mother’s arrest.

The couple was also asked how they felt overall regarding Amber and Andrew’s relationship. This time, Kristina talked.

“Everything seemed perfect,” Kristina said, although she then admitted that what’s seen on camera isn’t necessarily what’s really going on.

It definitely looked like followers of Teen Mom‘s Instagram were interested. The video had racked up over 69,000 views in the space of eight hours, with the same timeframe bringing over 113 fans into the post’s comments section. Reactions seemed mixed, with some fans thinking that Gary has matured as a person, although the predominant response seemed to be that Gary and Kristina make a great couple.

As The Inquisitr recently reported, Amber has denied the accusation that she wielded a machete at her boyfriend.

As to Gary and Kristina, the couple seems popular. They might have a lower profile compared to the likes of Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra or Maci Bookout and Taylor McKinney, but they get their airtime. Fans have seen the two work together as Amber’s daughter had what may have been a panic attack, with Kristina getting a call from a team member at Leah’s school – naturally, everyone was worried.

Amber shot to fame on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant before becoming a core member of Teen Mom OG. The second part of the Teen Mom OG reunion will hit screens tonight on MTV.