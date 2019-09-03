NFL Rumors: With Deal In Place, Ezekiel Elliott Expected To Be On The Field For Cowboys Season Opener

Ezekiel Elliott is back in Dallas and is expected to be on the field Sunday now that he and the Dallas Cowboys have reportedly reached a deal on a new contract extension.

As 105.3 The Fan in Dallas reported, Elliott arrived at the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport on Tuesday afternoon as he was expected to sign a new contract that agent Rocky Arceneaux said was “very, very close” to being completed. The team and the Pro Bowl running back had been locked in a long standoff over his desire to sign a new deal, but there was significant progress in the last few days and the two sides have reportedly reached an agreement on Tuesday. The exact terms of the new deal have not yet been reported, but Pro Football Talk said the sides were working toward a six-year, $90 million extension.

While it makes for a short turnaround until the team kicks off on Sunday against the New York Giants, Arceneaux gave hope that everything would be in place and Elliott on the field.

“I think Zeke showed his commitment by coming back to Dallas, so we didn’t come here not to do a deal. I think he’s committed and both sides are,” the agent said.

As Pro Football Talk noted, Elliott was high on his ability to jump back into action after hanging out in sunny Cabo San Lucas while the team ended its preseason and made preparations for the season opener. Elliott was greeted by reporters as he arrived at the Dallas airport on Tuesday, and was asked if he would be ready to be back on the field in five days.

“I’ve been ready,” Elliott said after departing his plane on Tuesday evening.

The move comes just days after it appeared there was little hope of getting a deal done. As ProFootballTalk reported last week, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones had been giving public indications that there might be a long stalemate between Elliott and the Cowboys. Though the team had Elliott signed through 2020, he could have sat through all of October and still returned in time to get credit for the fourth year of his rookie contract.

Speaking to reporters last week, Jones made it seem as if the team may not have Elliott back anytime in the first half of the season.

“We’ve got a marathon here,” Jones said earlier this week. “We want Zeke when we get to the playoffs. We want Zeke when we’re in the dog days of the season.”

It’s not clear how much longer it could take for Ezekiel Elliott to finalize his new contract with the Dallas Cowboys.