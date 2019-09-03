Chilean ‘Playboy’ Model Daniella Chavez Leaves Little To The Imagination In Barely-There Teal Bikini

Daniella Chavez is back in the game, to the relief of her legion of Instagram fans. Last week, the Chilean Playboy model decided to close her popular account because she was tired of the negativity that some users brought to her photos’ comments section, she explained via Twitter on August 29.

Several of her fans flocked to Twitter to ask her to reopen her account, assuring her that the negative comments are from haters who have nothing better to do with their lives. Whether the popular demand factored in or not is unknown, but the fact is that the blonde bombshell is back on the ‘Gram. The model marked her return on Tuesday, September 3, with a sweltering photo of herself in a bikini that leaves little to the imagination, proving that she is not changing her ways because of the trolls.

In the snapshot, Chavez is posing outdoors somewhere in Miami, Florida — as the geotag she included with her post indicates — as she rocks a teal two-piece swimsuit that consists of a twist-front top that features short sleeves and a plunging neckline that dips into her chest, putting her famous busty physique in full evidence. In addition, the top is cut very short, leaving a whole lot of underboob out in the open.

Chavez teamed her top with a pair of matching bottoms that sit higher on the sides and lower at the front, which helps accentuate the model’s hourglass figure by highlighting the contrast between her voluptuous lower body and slender midsection. According to the tag she included with her post — as well as her caption — the bikini she is wearing is from Fashion Nova, a brand she often promotes on her Instagram feed.

Chavez is facing the camera as she takes both of her hands to her head. Her blonde hair is in a middle part and down in natural waves that cascade over her shoulder and down her chest.

Loading...

The post, which she shared with her 12 million-plus Instagram followers, racked up more than 136,000 likes and over 1,800 comments within just a few hours of being posted, as of the time of this writing. Users of the social media app who are fans of the model flocked to the comments section to thank her for returning to Instagram.

“Don’t disappear like that again please,” one user wrote in Spanish, adding a crying face emoji at the end of the comment.

“I missed you beautiful,” another one chimed in, including an old school smiley face.