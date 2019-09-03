Jenna Dewan Knocks The Paparazzi Dead In Red Floral Sundress On L.A. Groceries Run

Sometimes, a simple sundress is all it takes. Jenna Dewan has been proving that the low-key summer staple is absolutely sufficient when it comes to knocking the paparazzi dead – then again, as one of the most beautiful women in Hollywood, the 38-year-old might as well have the same effect wearing hand-me-down sweats. The actress and ex to Channing Tatum has been spotted on a grocery run in Los Angeles, California, with the Daily Mail appearing hot on the star’s heels.

Photos showed the Step Up actress near cars and carrying bags as she ran about her errands. The brunette might not have been dripping in glam, but her look was working. Jenna was looking stunning in a loose-flowing red sundress, with small floral prints adding pops of white. The strappy number was definitely a day look, but cute bow details at the waist and a long finish stopping just above the ankles added plenty of flourishes. The star paired her dress with flat tan sandals bearing criss-cross details and a matching shoulder bag.

Makeup-wise, the feel seemed minimal. Jenna did appear to have accentuated her features with a little foundation and bronzer, but her natural glow was manifesting. The mother-of-one also donned hoop earrings to complete her ensemble.

As the Daily Mail reported, Jenna had been soaking up the sun in a far skimpier look of late — the actress rocked a cute navy bikini with beau Steve Kazee over the Labor Day weekend.

Jenna may be in a happy relationship, but this star has yet to see fans not mentioning her ex and baby daddy Channing Tatum. Together, the two are parents to a daughter named Everly. The former couple’s 2018 split came as a shock to fans – with a marriage dating back to 2009, this marriage had been going for quite some time.

Speaking to Cosmopolitan after the split, Jenna revealed that she was working her way through the divorce in her own way.

“People are like, ‘How do you get through this?’ I didn’t run away from my feelings. I let myself cry. I let myself grieve. This is one of those situations where I will see the light. The dawn is coming,” she told the magazine.

“I do believe in love still, but I also believe it begins with really digging deep and learning how to love yourself,” she added.

Jenna started dating Kazee in October of last year. Clearly, Jenna’s beliefs that she would find love again are proving true.

