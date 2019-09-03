Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Dish On Which One Of Their Kids Acts Like Them

Kim Kardashian recently opened up more about her four children with Kanye West.

The KKW Beauty CEO recently graced the cover of Vogue Arabia and got personal about her small tribe of Wests. According to Us Weekly, the E! star’s husband was the one to interview her for the cover story. During the interview, West asked his famous wife which one of their children – North, 6, Saint, 3, Chicago, 1 and Psalm, 3 months – has their notable personalities. Kardashian answered that she thinks their oldest daughter, North, is the spitting image of the “All of the Lights” rapper.

“She is so creative, expressive and has so much of your personality,” Kardashian replied after being asked by West. “Saint, I think, has more of my personality. What do you think?”

West agreed with his reality star wife’s response. The couple also agreed that it was “too early to tell” about their youngest children. While she says that some of Chi’s ways fit both her and West’s personality, she said she hopes that both of the younger children develop similar character traits as them.

While she says that North is the “Heartless” rapper’s “twin,” Kardashian shared a sweet moment between her and her firstborn on Tuesday, September 3. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posted a photo of she and North sharing a handshake and having a fashionable moment. Kardashian donning a cowboy hat and a bikini top while North is wearing a gold dress, pigtails and giant gold hoops. in the adorable snapshot. The post received praise from a plethora of Kardashian’s 147 million Instagram followers, including one from Kim’s sister Khloe who declared that the mother-daughter duo is “besties for life!”

Loading...

The Inquisitr previously reported that the beauty mogul confirmed that she wasn’t interested in expanding her family further. She said that she wanted to ensure that all of her four children received the attention they deserve and she wouldn’t be able to do so with that and hectic career. She did share to West, though, that she plans to make sure their current children have the best childhood she can provide.

“I often reflect on the amazing childhood I had, and I want them to always be able to look back and say, ‘I had the most awesome life. My parents gave me all of the tools to be great and happy in life. They were fun, good, awesome parents and they were always there,'” Kardashian said.