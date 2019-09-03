‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Amber Portwood Denies Machete Attack In Reunion Interview

The first part of the Teen Mom OG reunion aired Monday night on MTV. While cast members Maci Bookout, Catelynn Lowell, and Cheyenne Floyd were in attendance for the special, Amber Portwood was notably missing.

Fans were shocked when earlier this summer, the mom-of-two was arrested for domestic battery. Allegedly, Amber and her boyfriend Andrew Glennon got into an argument. Reportedly, Amber wielded a machete during the argument. However, according to a new sneak peek of part two of the Teen Mom OG reunion from TMZ, Amber sits down with Dr. Drew and says the machete allegation is “insane.”

While talking about the incident, Amber points out that after her prison stint, she hasn’t been in any sort of trouble. She then asks why she would want to jeopardize all of that. She mentions that she hasn’t been in trouble, but “all the sudden” she is supposedly running after her son with a machete.

“You’re insane,” she says.

Amber was in court at the end of July and her Teen Mom OG co-stars flew to Indiana to be by her side. Maci Bookout, Catelynn Lowell, and Cheyenne Floyd were all by Amber’s side along with MTV cameras.

While this sneak peek shows that Amber opens up a little bit for her reunion segment, it is unclear how much exactly she will be able to talk about. Us Weekly previously shared a clip and showed Amber attempting to tell her side of the story. Talking to her team who appear to be behind the camera, she asks for assurance.

“I really need some assurance. Can you talk to my lawyers and just please, figure something out? I want to get my side of the story out.”

Amber Portwood was first introduced to audiences on her Season 1 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On the show, she found out she was pregnant with her first child, a daughter, with her then-boyfriend Gary Shirley. The couple tried to make their relationship work, but they eventually went their separate ways. Amber continued to share her story on Teen Mom OG.

Amber talks about going to prison in her interview, a decision she made back in 2012. She was sentenced to five years behind bars but was released after serving 17-months.

The second part of the Teen Mom OG reunion will air Tuesday night on MTV. It is unclear when a new season of Teen Mom OG will return to MTV, but Teen Mom 2 is set to return Tuesday, September 10 on MTV.