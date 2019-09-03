Kara Del Toro Spills Out Of Cleavage-Revealing Top For Racy New Photo

Kara Del Toro may be famous for wearing a bikini on Instagram, but those who follow her know that she can make anything look good. On Tuesday, the model and social media sensation took to the popular social media platform to share a couple of smoldering snapshots of herself in a cleavage-revealing top that will surely send temperature everywhere soaring.

In the photos, Kara is posing in what looks to be a bedroom as she rocks a white tight-fitting top with sporty straps that go around her neck while featuring a low-cut neckline that plunges into her chest, exposing quite a bit of cleavage and putting her famous buxom figure on full display. The top also boasts a series of raised seams that run vertically down its bodice, creating an interesting pattern that helps to further flatter her figure. According to the tag Kara included with her post, the top she is wearing is from the brand I Am Gia, whose logo is printed on the straps in black.

While the camera captures Kara from the waist up, it is still possible to see that she is wearing a pair of dark bottoms that sit low on her frame, as a little bit of skin is visible between the top and the bottoms.

In the first photo, Kara is facing the camera as she shoots an intensely fierce gaze at the viewer while her lips are parted in a seductive way. Her hazel hair is parted in the middle as its loose waves cascade over her shoulders, resting on her chest. The second snap is similar to the first, but the model is looking at a point off-camera to her right while her hair is swept over to one side.

In both stunning shots, captured by photographer Megan Batson, the natural light peering in from outside highlights Kara’s sun-kissed complexion, which makes her hazel eyes stand out.

The post, which Kara shared with her 1 million Instagram followers, garnered just why of 12,000 likes in just the first hour of being posted. That same time brought in upwards of 130 comments, a number that will likely grow as the evening progresses. Users of the social media app took to the comments section to note how incredibly gorgeous she looks, and also to share their admiration for her.

“Most beautiful woman into the world,” one user wrote.

“What a babe,” another fan chimed in, trailing the comment with a couple of heart eyes emoji.

“Natural always wins,” a third fan raved, adding a fire emoji after the words.