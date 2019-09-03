Julianne Hough Rocks Tiny White Bra & Leggings In Steamy New Photos: ‘I Can’t Stop Dancing Today’

Julianne Hough is flooring her fans in a hot, new series of photos.

As those who follow her on social media know, the blonde bombshell has an intense background in dancing and she used to be one of the most popular pros on Dancing With the Stars. Now, she’s currently a judge on America’s Got Talent but that hasn’t stopped her from still showing off her amazing figure to her legion of fans and continuing to dance. In the sultry new series of photos, Julianne goes back to her roots and puts on another sexy display for fans.

In the first photo in the series of three, Hough poses for a shot in what appears to be a theatre. The blond bombshell holds her short tresses up in her hand and looks off into the distance in the shot while putting one leg up on a chair. Her body is on full display in a tiny white sports bra that leaves little to be desired with Julianne’s taut tummy taking center stage in the image. She also wears a tiny white sweater and completes the look with a pair of skintight leggings.

The second photo in the set shows the bombshell clad in the same stunning outfit as the first one only this time she’s striking a slightly altered pose. In the last photo in the series, the bombshell shows off her flexibility while holding one leg over her head so it’s parallel with the ground. In the caption of the photo, Hough mentions that she never gets tired of dancing and since it went live, it’s earned Hough a ton of attention with over 24,000 likes in addition to 100-plus comments.

Some fans commented on the photo to let Hough know that she looks stunning while countless others raved over her gorgeous figure. A few other followers had no words for the jaw-dropping shot and shared their thoughts and feelings with emoji instead.

“So stunning and beautiful,” one fan raved with a series of emoji.

“I love to see you perform,” another Instagram user chimed in.

“You are just an awesome girl,” one more wrote.

Over the past few weeks, The Inquisitr shared that Hough has been showing off her insane figure for fans as well as promoting her hit show, America’s Got Talent. One of the photos showed Julianne looking in a mirror as she wears her long, highlighted locks down and straight while she donned a face full of makeup complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and light pink lipstick. Once again, her killer figure was on display in a see-through black tank top.

Fans can keep up with all of Julianne’s photos by giving her a follow on Instagram.