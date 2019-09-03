Bikini Queen Gabby Epstein Spills Out Of Dangerously Short Crochet Dress On The Beach

Gabby Epstein’s Instagram account boasts more than 2 million followers, and the latest addition to her feed proves exactly why.

On Tuesday, September 3, the bikini queen took to her account on the social media platform to dazzle her fans with a new set of sizzling snaps that certainly did not disappoint. The upload included a total of three snaps of the beauty enjoying a relaxing day on the beach, which she noted in her caption she could “never live too far away from.” Though there didn’t appear to be anybody else on the beach to take in Gabby’s sexy ensemble, her millions of fans were hardly able to ignore the barely-there look that brought some serious heat to the Australian bombshell’s Instagram page.

Gabby sent pulses racing in her itty-bitty beach day look that left very little to the imagination. The camera was expertly positioned behind the babe to capture two shots of her showing off her curvaceous backside in the all-white, crochet piece that exuded sexy summer vibes and did nothing but favors for her incredible curves. The backless piece was not even close to covering up all of the stunner’s peachy derriere and long, toned legs that were left very much on display. Underneath the entirely see-through piece, Gabby wore a daringly tiny yellow thong bikini bottom that also aided in the NSFW display.

Sandwiched in between the two booty-baring snaps was a profile shot of the babe illuminated by the golden rays of the sun. The change in positioning offered a look at the front side of her tiny dress, which proved to be just as racy as the first look she offered. Cleavage spilled out of the knit top that was hardly enough to contain Epstein’s voluptuous assets, while a sexy cutout design provided a glance at her slender frame and toned midsection.

Gabby completed the look by tying her platinum blonde hair in a low bun to keep her tresses out of her face, which sported a minimal makeup look to let her striking features shine.

Fans of the Aussie beauty went absolutely insane for the new, skin-baring additions to her page. At the time of this writing, the upload has already earned over 33,000 likes within just two hours of going live to the social media platform, as well as dozens of comments with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“Gorgeous body,” one person wrote.

Another said that Gabby was “perfect.”

Loading...

“You’re the most beautiful woman in the universe,” commented a third.

This is hardly the first time that Gabby has shown some skin on social media. As The Inquisitr previously reported, another recent addition to her page saw the model ditching her bikini top and flaunting major cleavage while taking a boat ride, driving her fans absolutely wild in the process.