American ‘Playboy’ Model Rachel Cook Leans Forward In Spaghetti Top For Sexy New Photo

Rachel Cook and her van Ed are starting a new chapter together. Cook has just moved into her new apartment in Los Angeles after living in her van, as she recently shared with her loyal Instagram base. On Tuesday, the American Playboy model took to the popular social media platform to make the announcement by sharing a sexy snapshot of herself in a tiny top, which puts her famous curves on full display, to the delight of her followers.

The photo shows Cook leaning forward over what looks to be a bike as she rocks a lavender spaghetti top with thin straps that go over her shoulders loosely, leaving the straps of her bra visible as well. The top features white lace details around the neckline, which dips into her chest, showing off quite a bit of cleavage along the way.

The model teamed her top with a pair of short light-washed denim shorts that sit low on her frame, putting her toned thighs in full evidence. Cook is leaning forward over one arm as she rests her head on her hand. She is looking straight-on at the camera as she shoots a fierce gaze at the viewer. Her lips are curled into a coquettish smile for the photo, adding a dreamy look to her pose.

Cook has her brunette tresses in a middle part and styled back in a casual style while a few loose strands at the front help frame her face. She is wearing black mascara but has otherwise kept her makeup to a minimum, embracing her natural beauty.

The post, which Cook shared with her 2.5 million Instagram followers, has garnered more than 64,000 likes, as of the time of this writing, in just a couple of hours of being posted. The same time period also brought in nearly 500 comments, which will likely continue to roll in through the next several hours. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model took to the comments section to praise her beauty, and to welcome her to Los Angeles.

“Why r u so beautiful im gonna cry,” one user raved, trailing the comment with a series of emoji.

“It has gotta be bigger than van!? Happy for you both,” another one chimed in.

“So ehmm… the Van?” a third fan wondered. In a reply to the comment, Cook assured the Instagram user that Ed has moved with her to Los Angeles.