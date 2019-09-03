Tracee Ellis Ross, 46, Poses Nude On Instagram To Introduce New Natural Hair Care Line

Tracee Ellis Ross is introducing her latest business venture in a steamy new way.

The Black-ish star shared a photo on Tuesday with her 6.8 million Instagram followers. In the post, Ross is completely nude and showing off her stunning physique. While sitting on a lavender sheet on a wooden floor, the actress is smiling directly at the camera as she sits with her hands placed on her knees. Her signature curly hair is shaped towards her face as she styled it with short bangs. Her face is almost nude as well, as she only added lip gloss for the snapshot. Her haircare line’s name and logo are placed under her with yellow font. The actress also has her slogan on the image, which reads, “sometimes it’s just all about the hair.”

At the time of writing, the post from Ross received more than 400,000 likes. The photo also received more than 15,000 likes from her fans.

“Yaaassssssssssssss!!!!!!!! Here. For. IT!!!!!!! Can’t wait to try it!” one follower wrote about the haircare line.

“Giving us bawdddyyyy,” another follower chimed in.

The sexy post from Ross comes just one day after she posted a teaser photo to her fans on Sunday, September 1. While wearing a yellow dress and sitting on a wooden stool, the actress shared that she had an announcement for her followers.

Ross has been praised for years for her naturally curly hair. The actress’ signature mane has been something many of her fans have come to love for the duration of her career. Us Weekly reports that the Girlfriends alum’s line is for women with 3b to 4c grade hair and is something she said she has been working on since 2008.

“PATTERN Beauty is for those of us who need more than a quarter size of product,” she continues in her Instagram post announcing the brand.

“Large conditioner sizes that actually fulfill the unmet needs of our community. Accessible pricing because everyone should have access to their most beautiful hair in their own shower, and gorgeous packaging that conjures the legacy of our history and makes us all feel like the royalty that we are.”

In order to ensure that the brand was effective for her specific audience, Ross also shared that she worked with two chemists before she felt that it was ready to share with the world. She also shared that the line will be available on September 9 and will include two serums, three conditioners of varying strengths, a leave-in conditioner, shampoo, a shower brush, hair clip, and a microfiber towel. While this is the multitalented star’s first step into the beauty industry, she has reportedly tested 74 different formula samples on her own hair before attempting to sell her line to other consumers.