Nicaraguan Fitness Model Dolly Castro Flaunts Killer Curves In Animal-Print Dress

Dolly Castro is all for encouraging others to lead healthy lives and embrace the best version of themselves. But that doesn’t mean that she thinks life is a race. On Tuesday, the Nicaraguan fitness model took to her Instagram page to share a smoldering photo of herself in an outfit that showcases her famous curves, while pairing with it with a caption in Spanish that encourages her followers to dance to their own tune and to enjoy the adventure that is life.

In the accompanying snapshot, Castro is posing in an elegant room somewhere in Los Angeles, California, as the geotag she included with the post indicates. The 35-year-old brunette bombshell is rocking an animal-print dress that hugs every curve of her body and features a low-cut neckline that dips into her chest, highlighting her cleavage and helping showcase her buxom physique. The dress also comes with two spaghetti straps that go over her shoulders, exposing quite a bit of skin.

Castro completed her outfit with a black belt around her waist, further accentuating her hourglass figure. According to the tag and caption added to the photo, the dress she is wearing is from Hot Miami Styles.

The model accessorized her look with a series of gold jewelry, including bracelets and dangling earrings. She is rocking orange nail polish that goes with the print of her dress.

Castro styled her blonde highlighted hair in a middle part and down in loose waves that she is wearing over her right shoulder, resting on her chest. The fitness model is looking at the camera while flashing a bright, big smile. Castro is rocking a brown smokey eye that matches the overall palette of her outfit, while her use of bronzer helps accentuate the structure of her face, particularly her pronounced cheekbones.

As of the time of this writing, the post — which Castro shared with her impressive 6.3 million-plus Instagram followers — had garnered about 15,000 likes in just a couple of hours of being posted. Within the same timeframe, the photo also racked up more than 300 comments. Users of the social media app took to the comments section to praise Castro’s good looks and her outfit.

“Hottest Wildcat ever,” one user wrote, trailing the comment with an old school smiley face.

“Elegantly stunning,” another fan chimed in, pairing the message with a series of heart eyes emoji.

“Love the dress,” a third fan raved, including a teal dress emoji at the end of the comment.