Hannah Palmer Goes Topless In Nothing But Cowboy Boots & Daisy Dukes

Hannah Palmer is known for her unusual social media content – if anyone on Instagram screams swimwear, it’s this Maxim model. The Arizona native has racked up 847,000 Instagram followers on account of her sizzling bikini or one-piece updates – it’s rare to see Hannah rock anything else, although lingerie does get featured on the model’s feed.

Earlier today, Hannah took to her Instagram Stories, as fans were greeted by a snap showing Hannah crouching on a road. With nobody else around and parched greenery on either side of the narrow highway, there was a distinct desert feel to the image. Likewise ushering in the Wild West feel was Hannah herself. The blonde was photographed in a pair of cowboy boots that exuded a dusty feel, with the footwear and a tiny pair of Daisy Dukes being the only items of clothing donned.

The photo definitely showcased the model’s signature assets despite the fact it wasn’t full-frontal. In fact, Hannah had been photographed from behind. She was showing off some sideboob, but – as always with Hannah – the shot was tastefully done. The model’s sizzling tan and killer legs were on show, with her trademark blonde locks also on display. Fans may have been disappointed not to see the model’s beautiful face, but her attractive features are well-documented via her permanent posts.

Hannah has gone topless on Instagram before. A post shared in May saw the star ditch her upper clothing and pose in nothing but a pair of black briefs. For the most part, though, Hannah endorses a major brand through these photos. The look invariably appears on Hannah’s popular promotions for Bang Energy – the beverage brand didn’t take long to snap this hottie up. Hannah has rocked skater girl looks for Bang Energy, with a popular video showing the model flaunting her curves in hot pink.

The Daisy Dukes trend seems to be all the rage right now. Celebrities galore have been spotted in them, with frequent fans including Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry, plus A-list stars such as Mila Kunis and Miley Cyrus. Singer Christina Milian is also a giant fan.

Hannah may be earning some cash through her Bang Energy endorsements, but the model has been signed to another brand, as she also fronts KO Watches. Interestingly, the model chooses to steer clear of too much affordable clothing influencing – with fellow models often seen giving shout-outs to Pretty Little Thing or Fashion Nova, Hannah bucks the trend.

Regardless of what she’s wearing, though, this model looks great. Fans wishing to see more of Hannah should give her Instagram a follow.