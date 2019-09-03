Jenna Jameson Shows Off Impressive 80-Pound Weight Loss In Gorgeous Instagram Snap

Former adult film star Jenna Jameson is living a fairly quiet life these days with her fiance and daughter in Hawaii, and her contentment shines in her latest Instagram post. Fans have become used to seeing Jameson flaunting her slim figure in bikinis and other revealing ensembles, but this new selfie is a little different.

On Tuesday afternoon, Jenna shared a new snapshot on her Instagram page. She is wearing a flattering sundress that does show quite a bit of deep cleavage and it fabulously showcases her slender legs. However, the look also gives off a vibe of vulnerability, and her followers seem to be loving it.

In her lengthy caption, Jameson opened up about some of the emotional struggles she has navigated over the past couple of years. Those who follow Jenna know that she has lost about 80 pounds since giving birth to her daughter Batel, and she has become sober as well. Even with those positive lifestyle changes, Jenna admits that there was a lot of anxiety and depression that she kept hidden.

Luckily, it seems that Jameson has found the confidence to embrace and show her flaws and insecurities. Jenna closed the note by saying that for the first time in her life she feels that the storm is over, and she added several hashtags at the end that represent the struggles she’s worked through.

Jameson’s fans may notice that in addition to the breezy sundress and strappy sandals, she has her blonde hair parted on the side and blown straight with some curls at the bottom. She usually rocks long blonde hair, but in this case, it appears to be much shorter.

Jenna appeared to go makeup-free for this selfie, and it looks like her fans love the shorter hair and fresh-faced look. The star has 485,000 followers on the social media site, and thousands showed their love for this post in a matter of minutes.

Jameson is typically open with her followers about her commitment to a keto diet and intermittent fasting, sharing when she has struggled or strayed away from her routine. She frequently shares side-by-side comparisons to show everybody how much she has accomplished, but it’s not necessarily typical of her to open up about emotional struggles like she did on Tuesday.

In this new post, many of Jenna Jameson’s fans would say that she is not only showing how gorgeous she is as she works to maintain her 80-pound weight loss, but she’s showing a bit about how hard she’s worked to become healthy on the inside as well. The work she’s done both physically and emotionally has clearly paid off, and her followers will be anxious to see what she decides to share next.