Britney Spears’ Father Under Investigation For Allegedly Abusing Her Son

Britney Spears’ father, Jamie Spears, is reportedly being investigated for child abuse against her son. TMZ reports that Britney’s former husband and baby daddy Kevin Federline reported an incident where he claims Jamie got physical with his 13-year-old child.

The altercation allegedly happened at Jamie’s Ventura County home back in August. Kevin told authorities that Jamie and his son got into an argument and at some point during the tiff, the grandfather put his hands on the child.

The teenage boy was reportedly not physically harmed, but the incident was serious enough for Federline to get upset and report it to law enforcement. Investigators are now looking into the situation and have reportedly already interviewed witnesses and have turned over their findings to the D.A.’s office. The D.A. will then decide whether or not to charge Spears with abuse.

The shocking news comes just after Kevin and Britney’s brand new child custody agreement was revealed. The agreement has Federline keeping the couple’s two sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, for 70 percent of the time, with the singer only getting 30 percent custody of the boys. The new custody arrangement came only three days after Kevin reported the alleged abuse to police.

As many fans know, Jamie has been in control of Britney’s money for years due to a conservatorship. Jamie was first granted legal guardianship of his adult daughter after the singer’s breakdown back in 2008.

Page Six reports that over the summer, Jamie filed court documents to extend the conservatorship past California into the family’s home state of Louisiana and also mentioned plans to register in Hawaii and Florida as well, where Britney often takes vacations.

Doing Access Hollywood this morning. Goodtimes!!!

Check it out pic.twitter.com/sgeGe8wEXv — Kevin Federline (@kevinfederline) March 9, 2015

During the hearing, a judged ordered Britney to have a mental health evaluation as conservatorships are usually reserved for people who are ill, suffer from dementia, or are unable to make decisions for themselves.

Back in April, the singer checked herself into a mental health facility as the result of stress due to her dad’s near-fatal colon condition. She spent a few weeks in treatment before returning home and into the arms of her boyfriend, Sam Asghari.

A source told the outlet that Brit wasn’t doing drugs or abusing alcohol, but that she was having some “very difficult and emotional mental health issues,” adding that “she has recently been showing signs of being under a lot of strain.”

Britney Spears has currently not spoken out about the child abuse allegations against her father.